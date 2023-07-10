Tyrone twins graduate together

IT was quite the exciting week for Dungannon-born twin brothers Daniel and Aidan Moore, as they graduated from Ulster University in Belfast last Wednesday.

The identical 22-year-old twins, sons of Damian and Maeve Moore, both achieved Upper Second Class Honours Degrees (2:1) – Daniel in Computing Technology and Aidan in Computer Science.

Having both attended St Joseph’s Convent Grammar School in Donaghmore, the brothers went on to study at the Ulster University Jordanstown Campus, before finishing their final year in the Belfast Campus.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as Daniel was also selected to give the ‘Student Vote of Thanks’ as course representative on the big day, where he addressed hundreds of his fellow students with a speech in celebration of all of their success.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald this week, they explained how they were able to support each other throughout their studies.

Aidan said, “Even though we were doing different courses, some of our modules aligned, which allowed us to work together and ease the stress at times.”

The brothers share many common interests, most notably Dungeons and Dragons, and they had key roles in the Dungeons and Dragons Society at university.

Daniel said, “We would regularly host games night where members of the club would get together for the likes of barbecues and karaoke nights which were always good fun.”

Regarding their interest in computers, Daniel added, “We have always had an interest in computers together since we were children.”

Aidan then explained, “Our dad has always worked in IT, so we have always shared that interest and things just fell that way when it came to our studies.”

Following their graduation, the twins are now on the hunt for jobs, with Daniel keen to get into the consultancy end of things and Aidan contemplating tech support.

Both are also ‘very relieved’ to have finally graduated. Daniel said, “We’re really excited to graduate and see all of our work done.

“It was a worrying few weeks on the run up to finishing the course, with pieces of coursework due on the same day as our final major project, so it’s nice to get it over with and be able to enjoy the fruits of our efforts.”