EASILINK Community Transport comprises 22 dedicated, kind-natured staff and 25 volunteer car drivers, alongside a fleet of 15 accessible minibuses.

As part of the service, each driver and volunteer provides a vital transport option for rural dwellers across the Omagh and Strabane areas, people who ordinarily face difficulties accessing public transport.

There are around 16 million disabled people in the UK, making up one fifth of the population. However statistics show that disabled people make 38 per-cent fewer journeys as a result of inaccessibility of transport.

VOLUNTEERING

Fifty-three-year-old Susanne Buchanan relayed her story of giving back to the community through volunteering with Easilink, following a challenging few years battling cancer herself.

“Long story short, I’ve had cancer and I’ve been out of work now since 2017,” said Susanne.

“I decided that I wanted to go back to work and got an opportunity to learn to drive, which is a passion of mine – I do love driving.

“I went and applied to drive the (Easilink) mini buses and got lots of help, support and qualifications.

“While I was waiting to get the test I volunteered for about four months and I enjoyed every bit of it – everyday was like an education.

“You realise that for some people you’re their only contact to the outside world and it means a lot just to be able to do something for somebody else; when I was ill I got looked after very well and this is just my way of giving back to the community.”

Susanne emphasised the fulfilling elements of helping others. She continued, “What Easilink does – the drivers, volunteers, everybody – it’s not just a job it’s a vocation because you have to want to do it.

“I go home everyday, with the fulfilment that comes with helping and supporting people.”

Mona Rice has been volunteering with Easilink Community Transport for well over 20 years after having retired from running a convenience store in Strabane. Mona discussed the benefits she now gains from volunteering. “I think what keeps me going is the pleasure that it gives to other people,” offered Mona.

“Now, I would have been taking wee women and men to hospital appointments, people that never see anyone from one week to the next and it’s like a day out to them.

“By doing them good, it does me the power of good as well,” she added.