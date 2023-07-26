Volunteers sought for cancer charity’s summer collection

ACTION Cancer is calling upon residents of Cookstown and surroundings areas to volunteer at this year’s Big Summer Collection, which will be held on Saturday, August 12.

Whilst Action Cancer already has strong community support in Cookstown, they are currently appealing for individuals, families, friends and work colleagues in the area who can spare an hour or two of their time to help raise much needed funds which will enable the charity to keep providing its life-saving services.

Anne Nelson from Cookstown, who helped to establish the local fundraising group alongside friend, Tracy Martin almost 14 years ago, said, “I have seen first-hand the life-saving work that is carried out by Action Cancer through its breast screening, counselling, complementary therapies and other therapeutic services.

“These vital support services only exist because of public fundraising, and so I appeal to everyone to spare a couple of hours and get behind Action Cancer’s ‘Great Big Summer Collection’ on Saturday August 12.

“Your time will make a positive difference to the lives of local people in the area and could quite possibly save a life.”

The services that Action Cancer provide are unique and free to the user but come at a cost to the charity of £4 million every year.

For those people who are unable to volunteer on the day, Action Cancer is asking shops and businesses to place a bucket or collection tin in their venue for the summer months.

The charity is also accepting online donations at ‘www.justgiving.com/campaign/the-great-big-summer-collection’.

To volunteer on the day, or help co-ordinate this year’s Big Summer Collection, contact Mark Irwin-Watson on 028 9080 3344 or email mirwin-watson@actioncancer.org.

If you have been affected by cancer and would like to book an appointment with Action Cancer you can do so at www.actioncancer.org or by calling 028 9080 3344.