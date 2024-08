THE First Omagh Walking Group is marking a significant milestone this year as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Since 1999, this dedicated band of walkers has gathered every Tuesday evening, bringing together people from all over Omagh to enjoy the benefits of fresh air, exercise, and camaraderie.

To honour this achievement, the group is hosting a special anniversary celebration event on September 3 at 7pm in the Rowan Hall.

Anyone who has taken part in at least one of the group’s walks is invited, and attendees are asked to contact organiser, Godfrey Crawford by August 20 to RSVP.

Reflecting on the group’s history, Godfrey, who has been leading the walkers for the past 13 years, said, “We have a small and loyal group of walkers who take part in our weekly meet-ups, usually between 15 and 20, and we have great fun and a lot of banter. This group has been a vital source of communication and exercise for so many people over the years.”

The walking group was iniially the brainchild of Reverend Murdoch, the then-Minister at First Omagh Presbyterian Church. Billy Hall, a former PE teacher at Omagh Academy, took on the task of organising the first walks and led the group for 12 years before Godfrey took over.

The group’s weekly walks continue to be a highlight for its members, with the annual ‘Big Walk’ every October drawing over 50 participants. “Although we are a church group, people from all faiths and none have taken part in our outings over the years,” Godfrey added.

For those interested in joining the celebration or taking part in a future walk, you can reach out to the group at godfrey.crawford@btinternet.com.