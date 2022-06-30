Warning over hogweed outbreak in Strabane

CALLS have been made for a dangerous plant, growing in populated areas of Strabane to be eradicated before it causes serious harm. Cllr Raymond Barr has, in recent days, highlighted areas in the town where Giant Hogweed has begun to grow and advised locals to avoid it.

“This plant, which is an invasive species, is extremely dangerous to anyone who comes into contact with it, causing severe burning. There are a few cases of it in Fountain Street, Castletown Court and on the Strabane side of Lifford Bridge, which present issues to the public. This is the third year I have had to report it on Lifford Bridge, which is severely overhanging and could easily harm anyone walking into Lifford, and yet nothing has been done about it. Not a lot of people are aware of what Giant Hogweed looks like and the dangers associated with it so they might not worry if they brushed up against it while out walking on a public highway.”

Cllr Barr says removal of the plant must be the option taken by council.

“We need a multi-departmental approach to eradicate hogweed from our public highways. Hogweed spreads quite easy and if it’s found growing anywhere near a footpath then it needs removed or treated. We need to know whether this dangerous greenery is being rendered harmless or not and I hope council is taking the matter seriously.”

Giant Hogweed, or to give it its Latin name Heracleum mantegazzianum, is an herbaceous flowering phototoxic plant considered a noxious weed in many jurisdictions. While the plant itself is not dangerous, the sap which emanates from it is. If the sap comes into contact with skin, it causes phyphotodermatitis, a condition which results in burning, preventing the skin from being able to protect itself from sunlight. The results of coming into contact with the sap can last for several days.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council says that ‘measures are currently being taken to deal with the problem. They explained, “Council is aware of the risks posed by Giant Hogweed, and the presence of the species in these areas of Strabane. Council officers conduct Giant Hogweed and Japanese Knotweed surveys and management plans of council owned lands and implement control measures to eradicate them from council owned sites.

“Where Giant Hogweed lies on private land or land owned by other statutory organisations it is the legal responsibility of the landowner to control it.”