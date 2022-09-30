Young African people to give thanks to Errigal Ciaran parish

Parishioners of Errigal Ciaran are set learn more about an innovative programme of education in Africa being led by local priest Fr Leo Traynor.

Next Friday, four members of the SELL (Sharing Education and Learning for Life) Team Ghana and Nigeria will visit the parish.

SELL is a programme established by Ballygawley Native, Fr Leo Traynor and his Team, initially in Nigeria and Ghana and more recently in Malawi, where Fr Leo moved to in 2021.

The SELL Team will visit the three primary schools within the parish on Friday, October 7 as well as local secondary school, St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley.

On Friday evening, Fr Robert Psinon, a native of Kenya and member of St Patrick’s Missionary Society will lead Mass in St Matthew’s Church, Garvaghey at 7.30pm.

After Mass, everyone is invited to Kelly’s for a cup of tea and to hear first hand accounts of the work carried out by the SELL Team. The SELL guests are very appreciative of all the support they have received from across Tyrone and further afield and they are delighted to have this opportunity to say thank you and provide an update on SELL and Fr Leo’s work.

The vision of The SELL Program is to create communities where all people co-exist in harmony and peace with one another, the earth and all her life forms. The Program reaches out to young people as agents of change, inviting them to share their experiences towards making the life-giving choices, deepening their respect for the earth and building families and communities of justice, freedom and peace.

Over past 12 months, Fr Leo has set up a new SELL base in Malawi, constructing a resource centre alongside a two bedroom residence.

Fr Leo is delighted to have members of the SELL Team visit his home parish and community. He said, “ I have received such great support from the people of Errigal Ciaran and right across Tyrone. We have a small number of our SELL Team studying in Ireland at present and they were keen to visit my parish and offer personal thanks for the support I have received over many years.

“We couldn’t have achieved so much without the ongoing interest and support of so many across the country, and I am deeply grateful.

“Thank you to everyone for lighting a candle with us instead of cursing the darkness.”