Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Lambe (16 Orritor Crescent, Cookstown), Francie, peacefully at home, April 4th 2025. Beloved life long partner of Janice Major. Cherished son of the late Bridget and John (R.I.P). Dear sister of Mary (Daly) (Australia), Sadie (Darragh), Sean, also the Late Tom, Bernadette (Canavan), Patricia Dillon and May Maguire (R.I.P). (R.I.P). St. Padre Pio Pray for him. Francie’s remains will repose at his sister Sadie’s home (14 Killymoon Cresent, Cookstown, BT80 8JX) for a wake on Saturday (April 5th) and Sunday (April 6th) from 12:00 noon – 8:30pm. Funeral from there on Monday (April 7th) at 11:20am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 12:00 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetry. Francie’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving partner, sister, brother, sister in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Vincent De Paul c/o of any family member.

The death has occurred of Katie Mc Elhill (née Doherty). Peacefully at home (27, Centenary Park, Omagh BT78 5HH), 4th April 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Mavis, Jim, Sinéad, Pat, Catherine, Pauline, Chris, Rosie, Eddie, Martin and the late Bernadette. Reposing at the family home, today, Friday 4th April from 5.30 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Monday 7th April at 9.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh. Interment afterwards in Greenhill Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. FAMILY TIME PLEASE ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.

LYTTLE, April 3rd, 2025 WILLIAM CHARLES (WILLIE) Peacefully at Silverdale Nursing Home and late of 1 Kilcroagh Road, Castlederg. Dearly beloved husband of the late Annie, devoted father of Lorraine and a dear brother of Leslie, Sally, Ronnie, Iris, Lenny, Desmond, Don and the late Jim, Lily and Gerald. House strictly private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home, Ferguson Crescent, Castlederg on Friday and Saturday from 6-8pm. Service of thanksgiving for the life of William will be held in St Bestius Church, Killeter on Sunday at 2pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Bestius Church and Silverdale Nursing Home, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

The death has taken place January 17th 2025 of Colm Logue – Brighton and formerly of 12 Dennett View, Burndennett. Much loved son of the late Celine and John Logue and dearly loved brother of Sean, Brian, Gabrielle, Liam, Patricia, Eugene, Kevin, Vincent, Pamela, Carmel, Dana, Julie and the late Rosemary. Reposing at his sister Patricia Logue’s home, 21 Abbey View, Ballymagorry on Friday (April 4th) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving his sister’s home on Sunday (April 6th) at 11a.m. for Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cloughcor at 11.30a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m.