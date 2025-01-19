Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Maguire Gretta (Kathleen Ann), 3 Beechline, Galbally, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, January 18th 2025. Dearly beloved wife of the late John, dear mother of Marisa (Michael), Shane (Lisa), Arlene (Noel), adored grandmother of James and Darragh, Grace and Finn, Carter and Willow. Loving sister of Peter and Aloysius and the late Kieran and Paul RIP, dear sister-in-law of Breige and Carmel. House strictly private until her wake commences on Sunday at 2pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of St John the Baptist, Galbally. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply loved and missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, entire family circle, neighbours and friends.

Wright (Nee Stuart) 17th January 2025. Suddenly at home, 9 Merron Mews, Dungannon, Catherine dearly loved wife of Neill, much loved mother of Tianna, Ellen, Shannon and the late baby Amelia-Lily and Granny to Sophia. Funeral arrangements later. House open to close family and friends. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her family and all the family circle. “You fell asleep with no good-byes but memories of you will never die”.

HAMILL (née Simpson) (Dungannon, formerly of Omagh) Bernadette, January 17, 2025 peacefully in Lurgan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Andrew and David, sister of Betty, Mary and Joan. Mother-in-law of Sonia and Christina and adored grandmother of Isabelle and Joshua. Bernadette is reposing at Kate McAleer & Co Funeral Home, 17 Georges Street BT70 1BT and all are welcome to come pay their respects tomorrow (Saturday) between 4.00-6.00pm. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11.00am in St Patrick’s Church, followed by cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan. Our Lady pray for her. Deeply loved and missed by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, entire family circle, neighbours and friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK. Any enquiries to Kate McAleer 07824 648742.

WATT – 17th January 2025, (peacefully at hospital), Ernie, 2 Bush Road, Dungannon. Dearly beloved husband of the late Evelyn, loving and devoted father of Elwyn, Rodney, Joanne (Burrows), Gillian (Davidson), and Derek, much loved father-in-law of Linda, Janice, Alan, Philip and Ruth, a precious grandfather of Curtis, Sophia, Clara, Cameron, Megan, Emma, Abbie, Lauren, Hannah, Matthew, Adam, Lucy and Nathan, and great-grandfather of Katie, also a dear brother of Harry, Vera, Freda, Fergus, Joy, and the late William. House private with family and close friends welcome. Funeral Service in Pomeroy Presbyterian Church on Monday 20th at 1pm, followed by a private interment in the adjoining burial ground. No flowers please. Donations if desired made payable to Holmes of Dungannon, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL, for Air Ambulance NI. Will be lovingly remembered by his sons, daughters, and wider family circle. ‘God saw him getting weary and cure was not to be, He put His arms around him and whispered, “come to me”’.

Faulkner – 17th January 2025. Peacefully in Palliative care Omagh Hospital surrounded by his family. Henry Joseph. Late of 26 Woodbank Road, Arvalee, Omagh. Beloved husband of Georgina, dear father of Ruth, Sarah and Claire (Nigel Ewing) and brother in law of John and Jean Tate. Family and friends welcome to call at his late residence Saturday 18th 4pm – 8pm and Sunday 19th 4pm – 8pm. Funeral service in Edenderry Presbyterian Church Monday 20th at 1pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for Palliative Care Omagh Hospital and Marie Curie Nurses payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road. Omagh. BT79 0HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Pattison – January 17th 2025, at Altnagelvin Hospital. Ruth, dear partner of John Donnell and loving mother of Robert (Leanne), Trevor (Rachel) and Linda. Also a devoted granny of Ronan, Alex, Jacob and Jackson and great-granny of Noah. The family would also like to express their heartfelt thanks to Ruth’s dear sister Maggie, who has been a great support. Funeral Monday January 20th, in Ardstraw Parish Church, Newtownstewart, service at 1.00pm followed by interment in Ardstraw New Cemetery. House private and family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Palliative Care Ward, at Altnagelvin Hospital. Please make cheques payable to “Hood & Co Undertakers”, 29 Main St, Newtownstewart, BT78 4AD. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

The death has taken place January 17th 2025 at Melmount Manor of Eddie Maguire 41 Lampton Court, Strabane. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Edward, Audrey, Gregory, Deborah, Liam and Emmet and brother of Michael and the late Billy, Elizabeth, Eileen, Patrick and baby Charles. Reposing at Quigleys Funeral Home on Friday (January 17th) from 7p.m. to 8p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Saturday (January 18th) at 6.15p.m.to St Marys Church, Melmount. Funeral Mass on Sunday (January 19th) at 10.30a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

GILMOUR, January 16th, 2025 JAMES SAMUEL Suddenly at Rivervale Care Home, Dunnamore. Formerly Hospital Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of the late Jean. A devoted son of the late Sandy and Henrietta and dear brother of Phyliss, David, Evelyn, Francis, William, Margaret, Ronnie, Ivan, Nigel and the late Ruth, John and Ross. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 5-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of James will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Sunday at 2pm followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Care for Cancer Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “Peace Perfect Peace.”

Spence, Margaret née Gallagher, (Omagh) died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday 16th January 2025. Formerly of 5 Winters Court, Hospital Road, Omagh BT79 0AN. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Treasured mother of Philip John (Kate), Charles and Gordon (Iona). Loving and devoted grandmother of Philip Jr, Brody, Finn, Sohren, Brock and Rowan. Cherished sister of Michael, James, Josephine Coleman, Veronica McCanny, Jacqueline Woulfe, Johnny and the late David, Angela, Hughie and Caroline. Margaret will be reposing in her late residence from 1pm until 9pm on Saturday 18th January and from 1pm until 9pm on Sunday 19th January. Margaret will leave her late residence at 9.30am on Monday 20th January for 10am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher, followed by her burial afterwards in St Baithin’s cemetery, St Johnston, Donegal. For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route Margaret will travel along the Hospital Road, Killyclogher Road, and Old Mountfield Road to to arrive at St Mary’s Church at 9.50am. Alternatively, the funeral mass may be viewed via St Mary’s Parish webcam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

McCabe (nee Campbell), 16th January 2025 Sarah Elizabeth (Betty) R.I.P Wife of the late Joe R.I.P, devoted mother of Marie, Jackie and Sean. Mother in-law of Dolores and Martin. Precious grandmother of Shane, Conor, Clara, Beth, Cahal, Sean Óg and Ruairí. Cherished sister of Brigid, Kathleen, Teresa, Roisin, Rita, Arthur, Bobby, Jim, Barney, Kevin and the late Mary, Eugene and her twin John R.I.P. Daughter of the late Owen and Rose Campbell R.I.P Betty’s remains will repose at her son Sean’s home, 62B Drummurrer Lane, Coalisland, BT71 4QJ from 1pm Friday. Removal on Sunday to St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for 12noon Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Martin Pray for her. Very deeply regretted by the extended McCabe and Campbell family circle and friends.