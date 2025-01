SPROULE, (née SCOTT) January 26th, 2025, VENA, Peacefully at her late home, 85 Learmore Road, Killen, Castlederg. Dearly beloved wife of the late Norman, devoted mother of Allister (Jacqueline), Gary (Carol) Leanda and Norma. Cherished grandmother of Lyndsey, Ashley, Alex, Scott, Victoria, Zoe, Jamie, Hannah, Ben, Leah, Jordan, Lois and Emily, a great-grandmother of Isla and a dear sister of Bertie, Charlie and the late Verner, Jack and Jim. Everyone is welcome to call at her late home today (Sunday) 3-9pm and Monday 12-9pm Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Vena will be held in her late home on Tuesday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Killeter Presbyterian Church graveyard (Maghernageeragh). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killeter Presbyterian Church (Maghernageeragh) made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors,

19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace”

McConnell 25th January 2025.At hospital Samuel, 6 Orlit Cottages, Mullenakill, Dungannon. Loving husband of the late Marlene, devoted father of Darryl, Judith and Rosalind and much loved grandfather and great grandfather. House closed. Funeral strictly private by his own request. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Samuel’s memory payable to Chest, Heart & Stroke C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

PORTER, (née GODBER) January 25th, 2025, ISABELLA MARGARET (ISABEL). Peacefully at her late home, 4 Rylands Cottages, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack, devoted mother of Denise (Ivor)), Kenneth (Amanda), James (Helen) and David (Gill), a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral home on Monday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Isabel will be held in Omagh Free Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Dublin Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please

donations in lieu if desired to F.P.C. Mission Board Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “To be with Christ which is far better.” Phil 1:23