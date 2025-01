Donnelly (Coalisland), 27th January 2025, Susie (nee Rocks) R.I.P. Surrounded by her loving family at CAH. Loving mother of Michael (Jackie), Barry (Cheryl) and Sinead. Cherished grandmother of Eoin, Lee, Caolan, Jack, Mark and great grandmother of Mason. Wife of Kieran Donnelly. Daughter of the late Mary and Hugh Rocks R.I.P. Sister of Maureen, Rosaleen, Jimmy and the late Denis R.I.P. Susie’s remains will be reposing at her home 27 Ardnaskea Drive, BT71 4SW. Removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Joseph pray for her. Very deeply regretted by the extended Donnelly and Rocks family circle and friends. Susie’s wake will commence Monday evening 7.30pm – 10pm and Tuesday 11am – 9pm.

Donaghy (nee Condon) Esther (Catherine) 9 Coolbrack Road, Tromogue, Carrickmore, Omagh, BT799HP, January 27th 2025, RIP. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, dear mother of Seamus, Elaine (Paddy), Teresa (Gary), Hayley, Michael (Marisa), adored grandmother to Selena, Clodagh, Alicia, Lauren, Thomas, James, Darragh and Harry. Missed by all Donaghy and Condon family. House strictly private until Mum’s wake commences on Monday 27th at 6pm. Removal on Wednesday 29th January 2025 at 10.30am to St. Colmcille’s Church, Carrickmore for 11am requiem mass. Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply loved and missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, sisters, entire family circle, neighbours and friends. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

DONALDSON, January 26th, 2025 DAVID WINSTON Suddenly at his late home 26 New Street, Sion Mills. Dearly beloved son of Winston and Annette. A cherished brother of Mark (Amanda) and Dale (Sinead). A loving uncle and step-father of Ryan, Rory and Jamie. House Strictly Private. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance NI made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace”

STEVENSON – 23rd January 2025, peacefully at hospital, William Leonard (Len), dearly beloved husband of Yvonne, Woodvale Park, Dungannon. Deeply missed by his daughters, Lorraine and Deborah, along with their partners, Michael and Simon, also a dear brother of Gladys and the late Noreen, Myra and Brian. House private with close friends and neighbours welcome. Following a private interment in Roselawn Cemetery, Belfast, a Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Dungannon Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 29th at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired payable to ‘NICHS’ (Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke), c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters and wider family circle. ‘Now at peace’