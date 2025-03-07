Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Watt, 5th March 2025. Peacefully at Corkhill Care Home, Victoria (Vickie) in her 98th year, late of 49 Tullyaran Road, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late John (Johnnie), devoted mother of Olive, Maureen and Raymond, mother-in-law of Hamilton, loving grandmother of Joyce and Trevor, Clive, Cherith and Vanessa and much loved great grandmother. House strictly private, family, friends and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY on Friday 7th March 2025 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Funeral service on Saturday 8th March 2025 at 2.00pm in All Saint’s Church, Crossdernott, followed by a private family burial. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Vickie’s memory to All Saint’s Church, Crossdernott c/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing daughters, son, son-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

McCusker, Benburb March 5th 2025 Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Brendan R.I.P. 65 Main Street. Husband of the late Bridget R.I.P. brother in law of Pat and Maura. Brendan will repose at his late residence until removal at 6.30pm tomorrow Thursday for reception into St Jarlaths Church Clonfeacle for 7pm prayers. Requiem Mass Friday at 11am Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his brother, sister in laws, nieces and family circle. Our Lady of Knock Pray for him.

Monaghan (née O’Kane) (77 Claggan Road, Cookstown and formerly Portglenone), 2nd March 2025 Mary RIP. beloved wife of Patsy, much loved mother of John, Martin, Barry, Catherine and Padraig and loving sister of John, Peter, Karen (McDonnell) and the late Seamus and Damien. Mary’s remains will leave her late residence on Thursday 6th March at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Michaels Church, Lissan (which can be viewed via the parish webcam, see link below), burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, daughters in law Lisa and Ciara, brothers, sister, brothers and sisters in law, grandchildren: Caolan, Cadhla and Ríona and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, brothers, sister and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.