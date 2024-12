This album is dedicated to Blind Joe Death. It was recorded in the dead of winter, under candle and moon light, with one microphone and one guitar.

Christmas and winter is the common thread running through the tracks. It consists of those winter hymnals we all know and grew up singing, but there are also a couple of originals thrown in for good measure, and a cover of John Fahey’s ‘Red Pony’.

It all sits together nicely, I think.

Like a warm hug.

The album is available at Boneyard Records for those wishing to fill the Christmas stockings with these odes to winter.

Or simply drop me a message and I can sort you.

Wishing you all a merry Christmas.

Now off I run to make a horror film.

As winter takes hold and darkness falls, a candle light is glowing from the shack on Boneyard Hill.

Inside, McKowski is playing a collection of guitar hymnals to warm the soul.

Recorded in a single night, these songs are a homage to Blind Joe Death, and a stripped back ode to winter.

Along with solo renditions of Christmas classics, McKowski also treats us to a brand new composition, ‘Laura’s Theme’, a piece that McKowski has written for an upcoming movie score.

This is an early live version of the song, with accompaniment from Laura McFadden on cello, who also lends her name to the title of the track.

We are also treated to a new installment of McKowski’s ongoing ‘Pygmy Pony’ saga, this one aptly titled ‘Bells Of Pygmy Pony’.

The lead single is a double A-Side, consisting of ‘Laura’s Theme’, along with a Christmas guitar medley played solo by McKowski as a homage to Blind Joe Death.

So sit back, put another log on the fire, and let McKowski’s ‘Winter Guitar Hymnals from the Boneyard’ keep you sheltered from the cold dark nights ahead.