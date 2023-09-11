Ancient artefacts from Carrickmore area to go on display

ARTEFACTS dating back 1,500 years, which were uncovered during a ground-breaking archaeological dig near Carrickmore in the 1980s, will be hosted in the area as part of a new landmark project.

On September 29, the Termonmaguirc Historical Society will launch the arrival of the treasured ‘Altanagh Artefacts’. These are being provided to the society on a long-term loan basis by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The launch will also feature a talk by archaeologist, Dr Adam Winstanley, who worked on the dig.

Altanagh is a fascinating site, and Fr John Bradley’s article in the ‘Glimpses of Carrickmore’ publication tells us that archaeological evidence has identified a site dating back 7,000 years, therefore making the area one of the oldest inhabited places in the parish of Termonmaguirc.

Despite its age, the significance of the treasury is only now becoming really apparent.

Digs in the 1970s and ‘80s have revealed a complex web of historical evidence, running from Neolithic to Roman times.

Fr Bradley’s book also refers to the ‘enduring appeal’ of Altanagh stating, ‘1,500 years after its hilltop bronze age cemetery closed on Crock Gallagh, archaeologists confirm that people were back again on the site to build and early Christian rath’.

He goes on, ‘The townland of Altanagh has seen life and action in the stone age and in the bronze age: inaugurated the iron age and was home to the first Christians.

‘Altanagh truly bridges the millenniums’.

The event launching the arrival of the artefacts will take place in The Patrician, Main Street, Carrickmore, on Friday, September 29 at 7pm.