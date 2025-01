If you have a passion for photography and want to ignite your imagination this New Year, then a Tyrone woman has just what the creative doctor ordered: A 52-week photo challenge… starting now!

Titled ‘52 Creative 25’, the free-of-charge challenge is being organised by Galbally native, Catriona Corrigan, through her photography training page, The Photo Academy NI.

Making it even more accessible, the challenge is open to anyone of any age, and photographs taken using smartphones are just as welcome as pictures snapped on analogue or digital cameras.

A winning photo is selected each week, and at the end of every month, the top five images are shared online for followers to choose their favourite.

Then, at the end of the year, the 12 monthly winners have a chance to win the title of ‘Image of the Year’, receiving a framed print of their photograph and a two-hour mentoring session with Catriona.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, Catriona – who has been a professional photographer for more than 15 years – said that signing up for 52 Creative 25 is the perfect way to ‘grow your skills and connect with fellow creatives in a safe space’.

“This is the third year now that the challenge has been running, and I always get great feedback from everyone who takes part,” Catriona explained. “It’s simply for those who love taking photographs.

“Each week, there will be a different theme, technique or concept explored, and you are invited to submit your images, showing how you interpreted the topic.

‘Inspiration’

“You’ll be drawing inspiration from artworks, nature and music as you produce a unique body of work with your own creative slant.”

Catriona, who now lives in Clanoe, added, “The purpose of 52 Creative 25 is to rejuvenate your photography passion and feel part of a creative collective – all with the same goal.

“What’s more – you can sign up at any time throughout the year, but the earlier you start, the better chance you have of winning the end-of-year prize.”

The Photo Academy NI is the training arm of Catriona’s photography business, Divine Photography.

To sign up to The Photo Academy NI’s 52 week photography challenge ‘52 Creative 25’, please visit: https://mailchi.mp/thephotoacademyni/52creative25 l For more information, visit The Photo Academy NI on Facebook.