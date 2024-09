BIKERS across Omagh are gearing up for two charity events that have been organised to raise money for Air Ambulance and Marie Curie.

First, on September 14, a bunch of rubber-burning bikers will meet at the Coach Inn at 10am, each making a modest donation of £15 to be part of a leather-clad convoy that will ride the highways and byways of the north west.

All those taking part are asked to have their machines resting on their kickstands in the car park by 9am, where early morning burgers will be served up to help sustain the participants throughout the day.

Advertisement

The ride-out is being run by Paul McGuigan and is a can’t miss for any motorcyclist who fancies both getting out on a spin and doing their bit for a worthy cause.

Then, a few weeks later, local bikers will be joined by their comrades from another closely connected and often overlapping subculture – the rockers!

On October 4, in Lola’s at the Silverbirch Hotel, it’s Issy’s Bike Night Part Two – an evening of burlesque dancing, rock music and colossal craic.

Unlike the September event, this one is not only for those with an affinity for the wide open road. It’s for anyone and everyone – especially those Omagh people who grew up through the 1960s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

Speaking with the woman who was kind enough to give her name to the night, Issy Shields (née Muldoon) told us that the whole altruistic endeavour has been built upon the success of a similar event held earlier this year.

“The last one was a big hit with people from all across the town turning up,” began Issy,

“We had ones from O’Kane Park, Strathroy, Strule, Shandon… Aww, there were people from every corner of Omagh.”

Advertisement

Those present on that memorable night will recall being reunited with old friends and reminiscing about the heady days of old.

Several attested that they’d ‘never had a night like it’.

“Afterwards, ones kept coming up to me and saying that we should have done it for charity. So that’s where this idea came from,” explained Issy.

The doors officially open at 8pm on the night, but the entertainment will not begin until everybody has had time to have a couple of drinks.

But first there will be a raffle – all 18 prizes of which will be handed out in envelopes. Local businesses have been very generous so there will be some excellent vouchers up for grabs.

After that has concluded, a troupe of burlesque dancers will appear, whereupon the bar staff will, presumably, be forced to adjust the thermostat.

And then, finally, it will be time for the music, which will be performed by a band including well-known local vocalist Tommy Muldoon and his son Paddy.

The rest of the line-up will remain a mystery until the night!

Tickets are either £15 at the door or an early bird can be purchased for a tenner by calling Issy on 07513219964 or Bernie on 07864894738.