Get ready to brush up on the lyrics of your favourite Bruce Springsteen songs, as ‘Springsteen – A Tribute’ will soon be coming to the Strule Arts Centre – and the group certainly know how to make their guitars talk!

A top level, entertaining professional Bruce Springsteen tribute act based in Ireland, this six-piece band is comprised of top Irish session musicians who have worked as sidemen with prestigious international artists, including Van Morrison, Sinead O’Connor, The Waterboys, Mary Black, Henry McCullough, Joan Jet, and Smash Mouth to name just a handful.

These guys cover every subtle nuance of Springsteen’s iconic music, with performances by veteran American singer and guitarist, Monte Thompson, that exude the passion of The Boss’ timeless music.

Having toured Ireland and the UK extensively since 2011, Springsteen – A Tribute has played to countless packed houses, gained widespread critical acclaim, and is going from strength to strength.

Be prepared to listen to a myriad of all your favourite hits, including ‘Born To Run’, ‘Thunder Road’, ‘The River’, ‘Born To Run’, ‘Hungry Heart’ and many, many more.

With a reputation of authenticity and outstanding musicality, Springsteen – A Tribute is a breathtaking, high-energy show and a must-see spectacle for fans of all ages of The Boss.

l Springsteen – A Tribute will be taking place at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, on Friday, September 27 at 8pm. Please note: Tickets for the 2.5 hour show cost £22.50.