A SPECIAL candlelight concert will take place on Sunday, December 15, at St Mary’s Chapel, Melmount, to honour the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT).

Organized by Leah McCay, of Class Act Theatre Group, the evening will thank the Trust for its vital work in reuniting families with loved ones who passed away abroad.

The concert will feature performances by Strabane Chorale, Class Act, the Adagio String Quartet, choirs from Knockavoe and Holy Cross, and singer Ruth Corry. Leah was inspired to organise the event after her nephew Jamie Sandhu tragically passed away in Sydney earlier this year. “The Trust took care of everything to bring Jamie home,” she said. “This is our way of saying thank you, not just for Jamie but for all the families they’ve helped, including Benny McGettigan, Triona Patton, and Eamon McCartney. They’re angels.”

Advertisement

The event is non-ticketed, with donations for the Trust collected on the night.

“This concert is a chance to give back to a Trust that does so much for grieving families,” Leah added.