COOKSTOWN will certainly be getting into the festive spirit this Friday as the Burnavon Theatre prepares for the annual Christmas Celebration Concert, featuring Malachi Cush alongside a wide range of special guests.

The Donaghmore favourite will bring his much-loved collection of Christmas hits to the Burnavon stage, including timeless hymns such as ‘O Holy Night’, classics such as ‘White Christmas’, and his new, original song, ‘Sleep, Oh Infant Child’.

With over 20 years experience on the music scene, Malachi has consistently showcased his passion and talent, earning praise for his vocal abilities.

Advertisement

Joining the Donaghmore man on the night will be his full ensemble band – including the renowned Drummon String Quartet, under the direction of Plunkett McGartland – alongside special guests, Holy Trinity College Choir who promise to be a wonderful addition to the annual concert this year and the Traditional Music in School’s Group.

The evening will be hosted by Lynette Fay from BBC Radio Ulster.

Malachi’s newest single, ‘Sleep, Oh Infant Child’, features Omagh Community Youth Choir and was penned with inspiration drawn from the Biblical themes of hope and love.

Speaking about what promises to become a festive favourite locally, Malachi said that he hopes the song will ‘touch people’s hearts’.

“At this magical time of year, our thoughts naturally turn to the birth of Christ and the radiant star over Bethlehem,” Malachi described.

“So I wanted to create a song that families could connect with; something truly special for the festive season.

“As I composed the lyrics, the idea of a choir elevating the chorus seemed like the perfect addition.

Advertisement

“Having worked alongside the Omagh Community Youth Choir on a few occasions, I knew they were the perfect choice; a group with a remarkable legacy,” he continued.

“The intertwining of the choir’s voices alongside Garth McConaghie’s enchanting musical arrangement has created a song that I earnestly believe wraps listeners in the warmth and joy of the Christmas season.”

The Christmas Celebration Concert is set to take place this Friday, December 6, in the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown from 8pm.

l Tickets are available now via www.burnavon.com or via the Burnavon Theatre box office