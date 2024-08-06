Cookstown artist depicts the fall of society in new calendar

Using surrealist elements of horror to portray such topics as war, famine and terrorism, Cookstown-based artist and photographer Diarmuid Scullin is currently preparing for the release of ‘The Doomsday Calendar’, a stark reflection of the state of the world in which we live in today.

Describing the calendar as a ‘harsh reality check’, the 68-year-old artist is set to launch his new creation on August 14.

Reflecting on his life as an artist and photographer, the Cookstown man said, “I got my first camera in 1978 and it all took off from there.

“I used to paint as well, however, I got an electric shock through my arm years ago and could not longer hold the brush properly, so for years I didn’t do any painting or drawing, just photography.”

As technology advanced in more recent years, Diarmuid then discovered ‘Procreate’, a digital painting app that allowed him to rekindle his love of art.

Over the last 18 months, he has worked tirelessly to produce the calendar, with many of its images portraying post-apocalyptic inspired versions of his own photographs.

“Most of us would agree that our world is now in a state of complete and utter chaos with much worse to come,” said Diarmuid.

“With war, climate change, famine, poverty, terrorism, pandemics, financial instability, inadequate health care and the depletion of natural resources, our planet will simply not be able to sustain the ever-increasing demand forced upon it.

“This inevitably can only lead to one thing… the total collapse of global civilization.”

Packed with surrealist elements of horror, macabre and though-provoking images, ‘The Doomsday Calendar’ has been described as an ‘undeniably unique’ work that will certainly evoke an emotional connection with the observer.

“It is definitely not for the faint hearted,” explained Diarmuid.

Each piece of work featured in the calendar offers its own unique insight into what Diarmuid describes as ‘the fall of society’.

“The front cover depicts a mother and her children in an apocalyptic wasteland.

“Opening the calendar, the first drawing is entitled ‘The Street of the Living Dead’.”

Speaking of the inspiration behind this particular piece, Diarmuid continued, “Something I have noticed when I am out and about these days is that all the streets are packed with people, but there is no sound.

“Everybody is focussed on something else, not talking, not smiling, just looking at their phones.

“It feels like they are in another zone. It’s very seldom in this day and age to see two people talking on the street.

Other pieces of work displayed in the calendar include ‘The Curse of Fear’.

“This one focuses on the threat of violence,” explains Diarmuid.

“With all the war and terrorism in the world, people are living in more fear now than they ever did.

“It seems like people don’t know what’s going to happen day to day.”

Other works featured in the calendar include ‘Dire Street’ which focusses on homelessness and drug addiction, as well as ‘Reap What You Sow’ which represents those who vote dangerous leaders into power.

Speaking of one particular piece entitled ‘Revolution Avenue’, Diarmuid said, “At the drop of a hat nowadays, people are out rioting on the streets.

“Anything can spark if off, any sign of trouble at all, or any marches or protests will almost always turn into a riot.

“Everyone is a revolutionary and wants to change the world, but the only method they seem to understand is killing each other.”

As we draw towards the end of the calendar year, a striking image known as ‘Go home soldier, there is no one left to kill’ offers an unapologetic look at the reality of war.

The calendar concludes with a striking piece of work known as ‘Adios Amigos’.

“This simply represents the end of it all,” explained Diarmuid. “It’s all over, it’s the end.

“Overall, the calendar documents the fall of society and enforces the idea that the biggest threat to our planet is man.”

l ‘The Doomsday Calendar’ will be available to purchase on August 14.

l For more information, you can visit www.frightart.com