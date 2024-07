Irish music fans are in for a treat as the Burnavon in Cookstown prepare to host a show filled with traditional tunes, classic songs wholeheartedly loved across the country and culture.

Join an all-star Irish cast of highly- talented singers and performers accompanied by the fabulous Keltic Storm band, and world champion Gael Force Irish dancers for an unmissable concert, titled ‘Ireland The Show’, that will take you on a rip-roaring journey through the decades.

The show will feature all the well-known ballads and singalongs, like the ‘Fields of Athenry’, ‘Galway Girl’, ‘Danny Boy’, and ‘Whisky in the Jar’, to name but a small few, from iconic artists like the Dubliners, the Pogues, Makem and Clancy, Luke Kelly, and Christy Moore.

Add to that a string of hilarious stories and jokes from award-winning comedian, Gary Gamble, and his surreal impressions of Daniel O’Donnell.

The performance will be topped off with energetic reels and jigs from fiddling maestro and the talented Keltic voice of Donegal singer, Elaine Boyle.

So, if it’s all things Irish you like, then this is the one stop show for you that’s guaranteed to take you to Ireland and back in one night.

Stage Magazine described the show as superb from start-to-finish, adding that it ‘will have you clapping and singing all night long’.

Keltic Storm are highly-regarded as one of Ireland’s leading acts to emerge on the live music scene in recent years, and they recently won the prestigious ‘Best Backing Band of 2022’ at the NI CMA awards in Ballymena to a star-studded line-up and packed house.

Specialising in accompanying an array of top stars and award winning touring productions like ‘Ireland the Show’ and the ‘Legends of American Country’, their hectic touring schedule is testimony to their hard work, talent and pure dedication.

The band has performed on many stages all across the UK/Ireland and have also toured Canada

To-date, they have released four studio albums, ‘Ways of Man’, ‘Ramblin Boys’, and ‘The Shamrock and Tartan’.

Over the course of 2024, the band will perform around a staggering 250 shows, and some of the acts they will work with include Philomena Begley, Mike Denver, Michael English and Robert Mizzell.

‘Ireland The Show’ will take to the Burnavon stage on Saturday, August 31 at 8pm. Tickets are £26.50, and can be purchased online or via the Burnavon box office.