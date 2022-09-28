Country goes rock ‘n’ roll to find its authentic roots

COUNTRY songstress, Nikki Lane is back, and boasting a rockier sound, with her new single, ‘Born Tough’, which can be enjoyed by even the biggest of country music haters.

This fresh track was recently released on Spotify, and is part of her new album, ‘Denim & Diamonds’, which has been produced and mixed by singer and lead guitarist, Josh Homme, of alt-rock heroes, Queens Of The Stone Age.

This song is dripping with attitude and swagger; a key signature of all Homme’s previous work as a producer.

It even has the iconic drum sound and pattern that Homme is known for in a lot of his work with Iggy Pop, Queens Of The Stone Age, and the Arctic Monkeys.

However, there are clues that Homme did not just work as a producer on this track – but played an even greater role.

For example, his trademark guitar sounds and slide licks are a dead giveaway that the multi-instrumentalist’s talents are all over this song, too.

An immaculate guitarist, Josh’s unorthodox style of guitar playing has become unmistakable.

Just like Hendrix, Clapton, or any other classic guitarist, his technique is automatically recognisable throughout Nikki’s song.

And yes, this still a country record – but it’s different, and more modern.

Perhaps, some would, and could, argue that this single is veering on just being a straight rock song.

But, it is still a blue-collar woman singing about heartbreak, and a scorned relationship; so often the cliched beginning of many a country classic.

However, this is different. Instead of the old stories of sadness and lament, this is a different take on the ending of a relationship.

‘Born Tough’ is about pulling yourself up by your proverbial bootstraps, and marching back out into the world a better, stronger, and tougher version of yourself than you were before.

Nikki Lane, who was previously best known as a high-profile collaborator of Lana Del Rey, and who appeared on the track ,‘Breaking Up Slowly’ ,from Del Rey’s 2021 album, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, proves that in her latest song, she CAN step out on her own as an artist – and write something unique and different.

You don’t have to be a country fan to enjoy the new release. In fact, more traditional fans of ‘country music’ may not like this rockier interpretation of the genre.

But, songs like this can only help but refresh a genre that is in need of an injection of realness in a sea of ‘bro country’ and shallow hits.

Hopefully, with artists such as Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, and now Nikki Lane, country music can rekindle its authenticity, and return to its roots of good songs written by ordinary people.