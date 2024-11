A NEW book dedicated to the stories of the local men and women of Drumquin who served in the First and Second World Wars and the Korean War is set to be released this month at a special event at the Drumquin Community Centre.

Written by Sam Dennison in conjunction with Seamus Gormley and the Drumquin Historical Society, the book brings to life the experiences of Drumquin’s own, who faced unimaginable challenges in times of global conflict, exploring their experiences and placing in context how these global conflicts affected Drumquin.

Through extensive research and the heartfelt contribution from local families, the book ensures that these stories of courage, resilience and sacrifice will be remembered for generations.

Advertisement

Author Sam Dennison said that military history has always been a keen interest of his.

“I had seen other books on the war dead of neighbouring villages, but nothing specifically on Drumquin,” Mr Dennison explained.

“Chair of Drumquin Historical Society Seamus Gormley also has a big interest in local history, and we both shared the same vision and started putting it together from there.

“Seamus did a lot of work and without the committee of Drumquin Historical Society the book may never have been written in the first place.”

The book launch will take place on Thursday, November 21 in the Drumquin Community Centre at 7.30pm.

“At the book launch we will welcome our keynote speaker on the evening Jim Emery BEM who has written similar books on the likes of Castlederg and surrounding areas, so it will be wonderful to have him speak. There will also be a display of war memorabilia such as medals on display, courtesy of David Keys and Joe Cassidy. A Roll of Honour will also be read in memory of the fallen,” Mr Dennison said.

“Committee member Cathal Lynch will sing, Liam McLaughlin will play some old war-time songs on the fiddle and the ‘Last Post’ will also be played.”

Advertisement

The evening will be a chance to meet with the author, committee members and relatives of those commemorated in the book.

It will also allow those in attendance to shared in the community’s heritage and gain an invaluable insight into Drumquin’s storied past.

Drumquin Historical Society are very grateful to Fermanagh and Omagh Council’s Good Relations Department and Cornavarrow & Slieveglass Wind Farms Community Benefit Fund for part funding the book.