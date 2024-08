Dungannon-based indie rockers The Capris are back with their latest single ‘Running From The World’, a song that ponders upon the responsibilities of adulthood.

The band, who are made up of Odhran Donnelly on vocals, Padraic Loughran on guitar, Jonny Mitchell on bass and Delaney O’Neill on drums, are continuing to go from strength-to-strength with the new track, following the success of their last release ‘No Valve’ back in March.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald this week, bassist Jonny Mitchell explained the meaning behind the new single, as well as offering a taste of the overall vibe of the track.

“In short, it’s about running away from the responsibilities that come with being an adult,” said the bass player.

“It also looks at the reality of coming to the realisation that you won’t have the life you once dreamed of, and how, as you get older, the conversation shifts from ‘hopes and dreams’ to boring everyday stuff, and the thoughts that come with the fact that no matter how much you hold out on hope, you’re probably not going to make it.”

Whilst the lyrical themes of the song cover the dire realities of life, Johnny described the track’s music as something a bit more on the ‘happy side’.

“Whilst the message in the song is somewhat bleak, the song itself offers an upbeat vibe, with driving electric guitars and bass lines along with a killer drum beat.

“Odhran’s vocals on the track are a stand-out moment, offering a great melody and creating a fun atmosphere around an otherwise serious topic.”

Citing their influences as Kings of Leon, Inhaler and Sam Fender, the Capris formed in 2018 as an acoustic three piece as Odhran, Jonny and Padraic were preparing to leave school. Frontman Odhran explained the band’s origins.

“Having just finished school, we all went on a holiday to Croatia together to attend the Ultra Europe EDM festival,” he said.

“It was a bit of a drunken decision while camping in the Croatian mountains to start a band, so as soon as we got home, we started practicing and coming up with names.”

The original three members started playing cover sets around local bars, performing in the likes of Hagan’s in Dungannon, Tomney’s in Moy, Daly’s in Aughnacloy and Granny Annie’s in Enniskillen.

It wasn’t long until the lads caught the writing bug and started producing their own material.

“Padraic is the lyricist in the band,” explained Odhran.

“We released our first two singles, ‘I Got Love’ and ‘My Best Nights’ as a three-piece before Delaney joined us on drums.”

With Delaney now cementing the band’s line-up, offering a back bone to their sound, the Dungannon lads went onto release two further singles, ‘Come See Me’ and ‘Melancholy Blues’.

With a wealth of original material now under their belt, Odhran explained that they now ‘do a bit of both’ regarding cover gigs in bars and other events where they showcase their own tunes.

“We still do the odd cover gig in bars,” said Odhran. “But we are certainly more focused these days on writing our own music, recording it and getting out there to play it.”

The Tyrone indie-rockers are set to take to the stage at the Ulster Sports Club in Belfast on Friday, August 16, as well as making a special appearance at this year’s Sunflower Cottage Festival in Annacloy, County Down on September 14.

Their new single, ‘Running From The World’ is available now on all major streaming services.