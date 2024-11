A FUNDRAISING concert for a legendary local guitarist and music teacher is almost upon us – yes, Larrypalooza is imminent and the musicians are raring to go.

Tomorrow (Friday) night, some of the town’s best bands will take to the Omagh St Enda’s stage in what is guaranteed to be one of the most memorable shows local people have ever seen.

Organised by local comedian, podcaster and powerhouse vocalist Conor Keys and aptly titled ‘Larrypalooza’, all proceeds generated by the gig – from entry fees to the till takings – will be used to help Larry Lowe manage his mounting medical bills.

Since being diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia, a rare, aggressive and unabating neurological condition, Larry has had to retire from teaching, sell his house, empty his savings, and step away from music.

Needless to say, the past few years have been unspeakably hard for Larry and his family.

However, this Friday is a time for celebration – a chance to pay tribute to the contribution Larry has made to the local music scene and the impact he has made on the lives of his students.

Now we’ll hand things over to Conor Keys who will give you a better idea of the process that brought this event to be.

“I had the notion that I wanted to do something after reading an article in the ‘Herald about what Larry has been going through,” began the big man.

“I asked around, spoke with a couple of others, and, next thing I knew, we had a full line-up ready to put on a concert in the infamous Omagh St Enda’s Hall tomorrow (Friday, November 22.)

“Larrypalooza (which is a play on the name of annual American music festival, Lollapalooza) will be a night like no other,” assured Conor.

“It will feature performances from Andrew Dolan, Other Sound, Let There Be Rock, Cool Hand String Band, Turkey Shack, The Committed and… Freerider!

“Aye, we’ve managed to get Freerider to reform for the first time in 20 years.

“It’s going to be a big one!”

For context, Larry’s son will be playing with Other Sound.

Let There Be Rock is actually Larry’s old band, featuring, most notably, Peewee McGartland,

And The Committed, fronted by Conor, and otherwise composed of a kind of dream-team of the town’s best players, are a tribute to band from the 1991 film adaptation of Roddy Doyle book, The Commitments.

“And, here,” concluded Conor, “depending on how Larry is feeling, he might get up and play a tune or two.

If you want to be part of a night of local charity and tunes that will be remembered for decades to come, purchase your ticket now on Eventbrite.

l Doors to ‘Larrypalooza’ at Omagh St Enda’s will open at 7pm, music starts at 8pm, and tickets cost £20 for the brilliant cause.

Get them bought – now!