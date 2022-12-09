Funny Boilers

Local comic and promoter Ro Boyle is bringing a number of his well-known funny friends to Strabane’s Alley Theatre for some laughs during the annual silly season.

This show is a bumper version of Ro’s Boiler Room Comedy Club night normally held in Charlie’s Bar in the town which has proven a big hit.

On the line-up is Ro himself joined by Omagh’s Aaron McCann, Fintan Harvey, William Thompson, Eamon McElwee and the Blame Game panelist, Diona Doherty.

It will be the culmination and celebration of a very successful debut year for the Boiler Room Comedy Club which has brought the best of the North’s comedy talent to Strabane.

Ro Boyle said he can’t wait for the stellar line-up to take the stage on December 17.

“The Boiler Room shows have been a great success, we have had some brilliant comedians come through Charlie’s over the last year and nearly every night has been a sell-out,” said an excited Ro. “This event at the Alley is our biggest one yet and the lineup is amazing.

“You couldn’t get a better line-up of comics in the North right now.”

Omagh man Aaron McCann is one of the comedians on the bill and in his relatively short career he has already sold out Belfast’s Mandela Hall and spent a year in Los Angeles gigging in front of the likes of Tom Segura and Tony Hinchcliffe and also performing stand-up on the New York comedy circuit.

Another performer is Derry’s Diona Doherty who is fast becoming one of the biggest names in Irish comedy after she landed starring roles in the BBC Northern Ireland comedy sketch show Soft Border Patrol as well as an appearance in an episode of Derry Girls.

And the success continued this year, when she was made a regular panelist on popular BBC NI show, The Blame Game. The headliner of the Alley show will be Belfast-based comedian William Thompson.

The local stand-up’s career has gone from strength to strength this year. He recently participated in the BBC New Comedy Awards final in the Tyne Theatre & Opera House in Newcastle.

The final was broadcast on BBC One and made available to watch on the BBC iPlayer. Although ultimately unsuccessful in the final, William became the first Northern Irish comedian to reach that far in the competition.

For tickets to the show visit www.alley-theatre.com.