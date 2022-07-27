Guide to Dergfest

All roads point to Castlederg this weekend, ahead of the highly-anticipated ‘Dergfest’ – and the first under the cover of a huge tent!
New to this year’s annual entertainment extravaganza is ’Teenfest’, a special alcohol-free night for secondary school students. Taking place tonight (Thursday, July 28), in the Big Top arena, a number of talented DJs are lined up to ensure that the North’s biggest teen festival is a hot hit.
Friday night (July 29), Dergfest goes country – and headliner Derek Ryan is back by popular demand. The music maestro will be supported by Johnny Brady, and Strabane singing star, Jamie Donnelly.
Saturday night (July 30) poses a tuneful treat, as UK Top 40 regulars, Sigma will grace the ‘Derg stage. Warming up the crowd for the famous duo will be KC Lights, and a number of iconic DJ sets.
Sunday (July 31) sees the musical gears shift again. The final night of the show will be adorned with the homegrown talent of The Logues, while the most authentic Queen tribute band, ‘Qween’, and Bruce Springsteen tribute band, ‘The Human Touch’ will ensure a concert not to be missed.
Click the link below to purchase tickets for Dergfest.
https://www.eventbrite.com/d/united-kingdom–castlederg/dergfest/
Townhouse Bar
We have 3 Venues here at The Townhouse Venue that is perfect for your next meeting, party, or full-sized event! 🤘
Check out the details below:
🎙 ‘Front Stage’ Venue – is an intimate venue by the fireside.
🎉 ‘Back Room’ Venue – is a bespoke mid-sized private music venue space perfect for birthday parties, meetings, baby showers, and more.
🎪 ‘Out The Back’ Venue – is a large covered heated outdoor venue space ready for your next private party, work training, grad party, screening and more.
📩 Get in touch today for more information!
- Address- 23-25 Main Street, Castlederg, BT81 7WD
- Phone- 028816 71769
- Website- www.townhouselive.com
- Monday: CLOSED
- Tuesday: 9am – 5pm
- Wednesday: 6pm – 12am
- Thursday: CLOSED
- Friday: 6pm – 12am
- Saturday: 1pm – 12am
- Sunday: 1pm – 12am
The Derg Arms
The Derg Arms is a place to stay eat and unwind. Locally sourced food is available daily from 9:30am.
The bar and lounge makes for a comfortable and cosy place to listen to live music or rest by the open fire. The atmospheric beer garden is the place to be when summer hits.
- Address- 43 Main Street, Castlederg, United Kingdom
- Phone- 028 8167 1644
- Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/TheDergArms
Logues Bar
A cosy bar situated on Castlederg’s main street is the perfect pre-festival venue to get warmed up for the event ahead. Seamus Logue and the team at Logues Bar are proud of the Dergfest and the success it continues to be year in year out.
- Address- 59 Main St, Castlederg BT81 7AN
- Phone- 028 8167 9036
- Website- https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=116201771882231
- Monday- 9am- 12am
- Tuesday- 9am – 9pm
- Wednesday- 11am – 9pm
- Thursday- 11am – 9pm
- Friday- 11am – 1am
- Saturday- 11am – 12am
- Sunday- 11am – 11pm
MJ’s Bar & Club
A day at the Dergfest would not be complete without a visit to MJ’s Bar & Club. The cool and modern interior makes for a comfortable and classy setting to spend some time socialising with friends.
We here at Mj’s want to welcome all festival attendees from near and far and look forward to another successful event. Great DJs playing all weekend.
- Address- 38 Main Street Castlederg BT81 7AT
- Phone- 028 8167 8642
- Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/mjsbarclub/
- Monday: 11:30am – 8pm
- Friday: 5pm – 1:30am
- Saturday: 11:30am – 1:30am
- Sunday: 12:30pm – 12:30am
Pizza Oven
Fuel up before the festival at Pizza Oven. Open from 5pm Pizza Oven makes delicious fresh stone baked Pizzas.
Made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients Pizza Oven is the spot that hits the spot.
Call now to beat the queue and book your Pizza
- Address – 77 Main St, Castlederg BT81 7AN
- Phone – 0288167 0920
- Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/people/Pizza-Oven/100050469472475/
- Tuesday – Sunday – 5pm-10pm
Hamilton Spar
This newly renovated store is the largest in the UK. Fantastic range of Hot Food, Coffee, Fresh Baked Breads, Butchery, Dairy, Takeaway Ice Cream (Whippy & Morelli’s Scooped), Milkshakes & Smoothies. Well worth a visit when in town
- Address – 31 Strabane Rd, Strabane, BT81 7AJ
- Phone – 028 8267 9798
- Facebook – https://en-gb.facebook.com/Hamiltonsgroupspar
- Monday – Sunday – 7am-11pm
