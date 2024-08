OMAGH audiences are in for a treat as the hilarious Cork comedian Kyla Cobbler takes to the stage at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, next week.

Cobbler is one of Ireland’s funniest emerging comedic talents. From Ballincollig, Co Cork she is well known for her hilarious stories about her life in Barcelona and her childhood in rural Ireland.

Diagnosed with dyslexia and dyspraxia, Kyla Cobbler felt let down by the Irish school system. She emigrated aged 18 feeling, in her own words, ‘stupid’.

Today, she has returned as an emerging force in Irish comedy. The up-and-coming comic is also well known for posting funny memes to her 100k-strong audience on Instagram.

This show is part of her comedy tour “Gone Rogue” a sell-out debut collection of shows across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

She’s also been part of the Fabulous Pharmacist’s sell-out live tour, Viva La Vulva, nothing was off limits.

Kyla brings freshness to the Irish comedy scene with her undeniable talent and immediate connection to different crowds. The talented comedian does performances across Europe in multiple languages.

Her honest, blunt and deep storytelling comedic style has made her one of the European scene’s favourite comedians.

On her recent trip home to Cork, her shows sold out in 12 minutes – so be sure not to miss this one.

For more information on this show and to book tickets you can visit: www.struleartscentre.co.uk.