IT was quite the weekend for Castlederg musician, Davy Kerrigan, as he rubbed shoulders with Hollywood royalty welcoming James Nesbitt to join him on stage for an impromptu version of the Undertones classic hit, ‘Teenage Kicks’.

The Tyrone-based singer and guitarist was performing in the Knockninny Country House in Enniskillen on Sunday afternoon when the television and film star arrived on the scene.

Recalling the events, the Castlederg rocker said, “James and his party arrived and one of the guys he was with asked me to call him up to sing a song for the craic. I was happy to, and before I knew it, he had the microphone in hand and we were playing ‘Teenage Kicks’.”

Advertisement

Videos and photographs have since circulated on social media of the pair performing the Undertones classic.

Whilst Davy gave Undertones guitarists, Damian and John O’Neill, a run for their money in regards to his shredding skills on the guitar, it’s safe to say that vocalists Paul McLoone or Feargal Sharkey are not at any risk of being upstaged any time soon as Nesbitt, despite tackling the song with great charisma, could have been doing with a lyric sheet.

This certainly wasn’t Davy’s first time rubbing shoulders with some of the best in the business.

With an impressive 35 years in the music business under his belt, the Castlderg man has previously worked alongside such names as Tony Carey from Rainbow, Ron Wikso from Foreigner, and Neil Murray from Whitesnake.

l For more information and news on Davy’s music you can visit www.davyk.net