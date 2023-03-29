Holy Cross College Talent Night returned after four-year hiatus

After a four-year hiatus, pupils and staff at Holy Cross College were thrilled to be able to rejuvenate their talent competition, showcasing the prodigious ability of pupils.

Earlier this month the hall at Holy Cross was jam-packed with around 300 guests who were lucky enough to enjoy wall-to-wall fabulous performances by all the acts who took to the stage throughout the evening.

Presented by Year 13 pupils Hannah Whyte and Dara Bradley, it was a night not to be missed. Judges on the night were former pupils and competitors in the talent show, Darci Wilders and country music star Jamie Donnelly (Darci is also a previous winner) and they were on hand to run their expert eyes over the performers.

Following a bevy of brilliant acts, the two judges and an audience vote chose the winners. Ciara Hassan came third with ‘Saying Something’, followed by Katelyn McDermott who sang ‘You Are The Reason’, while Cara Coyle won through to first place with her rendition of ‘She Used To Be Mine’.

Following the night, a huge congratulations was offered to everyone who competed.