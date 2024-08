Talented actors and actresses from Omagh, Strabane and beyond are currently putting the finishing touches on their spectacular version of an upcoming West End musical before taking to a glittering stage in Derry this week.

The much-anticipated production of ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ will be presented by Ignite Project CIC from Thursday, August 15 to Saturday, August 17 at the Millennium Forum, Derry, with the curtains rising at 7.30pm each evening.

Ronan Cassidy from Killyclogher, currently studying Medicine at Queen’s University Belfast, stars as titular character, Sweeney Todd.

The 20-year-old has been featured in various productions across the North-West over the last few years, and last year his performance as Reverend Moore in The Ignite Project’s production of ‘Footloose’ received outstanding reviews.

His portrayal of Sweeney Todd will, undoubtedly, leave audiences in awe and terror in equal measure.

Meanwhile, Strabane teen, Cassie McLaughlin, who is 19, will be playing the iconic Mrs Lovett.

Fresh from a foundation year at Bird College in London, Cassie will fulfil a bucket-list dream with her portrayal of Mrs Lovett, the maker of the ‘worst pies in London’.

This performance marks a significant milestone in Cassie’s burgeoning career as she prepares to leave for professional-level training on the degree course at Bird College.

Her farewell performance in Sweeney Todd is eagerly awaited by those who have followed her journey from Strabane to the London stage and back.

Cassie’s role as Mrs Lovett sees her teaming up with Sweeney Todd, a character who seeks vengeance on the tyrannical Judge Turpin.

Their darkly comedic and sinister partnership forms the core of this musical, promising an enthralling experience for the audience.

Katie-Jane Teague plays Johanna; Joshua Miller is Judge Turpin; Ronan Tester portrays Anthony; Dara Bradley plays the Beadle; PJ Cunningham takes on Pirelli; Rory Teague is Tobias; and Ella Terry-Sweeney portrays the Beggar Woman.

This will be a memorable showcase of young talent from Strabane, Derry, Omagh, Letterkenny, and the surrounding rural areas.

Sweeney Todd will be performed at the Millennium Forum from Thursday, August 15 to Saturday, August 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available via the Millennium Forum Box Office by telephoning 028 7126 4455 or visiting the Millennium Forum website for bookings. Prices start at £12 per ticket.