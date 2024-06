Lucy Young is a young artist from Omagh who is currently pursuing her passion for fine art painting and sculpture at Leeds Arts University in England.

She has just completed the first year of her degree and this week remarked that she has discovered that art isn’t just about inspiration, it is also about working hard and putting in the hours.

Advertisement

Lucy told the Tyrone Herald, “I get ideas for pieces in all sorts of ways but many of my works come out of sketches I do. I try and sketch every day and work on pieces; it’s not all about inspiration Sometimes pieces come together because of hard work.”

Lucy recalled that she began to draw and create art at a very young age. She said that she began drawing characters from the Dandy and Beano comics.

The young student went to Omagh Academy where she said she was encouraged to pursue art both at GCSE and A Level.

She then went to the North West Regional College in Derry and completed a foundation degree in art before attending Leeds Art University.

Whilst studying Lucy said that she has also discovered various artists who’ve inspired her to change the way she goes about her art.

“I went to an exhibition in London of work by the artist Danielle Clough. She is the reason I started experimenting with embroidery and texture,” said Lucy.

Advertisement

“Whilst studying I’ve fallen in love with sculpture and in my second year I plan to focus and specialise in the medium. My work has become a lot less focused on realism and much more satirical and abstract.”

Lucy added, “With my paintings, I am also experimenting with adding embroidery and I now incorporate different mediums and types of paints.

“I think as I continue to study art my work will change even more and I will continue to adapt how and what I create.”

If you want to see more of Lucy’s art you can visit her Instagram page by searching ‘art.lucyyoung’.