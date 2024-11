AN Omagh choir has collaborated with popular Tyrone musician, Malachi Cush, to create a heartfelt, festive song that ‘wraps listeners in the warmth and joy of the Christmas story’.

Penned with inspiration drawn from the Biblical themes of hope and love, the Donaghmore singer/songwriter invited the Omagh Community Youth Choir to lend their beautiful voices to the chorus of new single, ‘Sleep Oh Infant Child’.

Speaking about what promises to become a festive favourite locally, Malachi told the ‘Herald that he hopes the song will ‘touch people’s hearts’.

“At this magical time of year, our thoughts naturally turn to the birth of Christ and the radiant star over Bethlehem,” Malachi described.

“So I wanted to create a song that families could connect with; something truly special for the festive season.

“As I composed the lyrics, the idea of a choir elevating the chorus seemed like the perfect addition.

“Having worked alongside the Omagh Community Youth Choir on a few occasions, I knew they were the perfect choice; a group with a remarkable legacy,” he continued.

“The intertwining of the choir’s voices alongside Garth McConaghie’s enchanting musical arrangement has created a song that I earnestly believe wraps listeners in the warmth and joy of the Christmas season.

“I’m really pleased with how it all came together.”

Listen to ‘Sleep Oh Infant Child’ today, and let the evocative melodies of Malachi Cush and the soulful Omagh Community Youth Choir become the soundtrack of your Christmas.

For more information, including all Malachi Cush’s upcoming shows, please check out his socal media.

l ‘Sleep Oh Infant Child’ by Malachi Cush, featuring Omagh Community Youth Choir, is available now on all the usual platforms. Altneratively, you can watch listen to the song on YouTube by visiting: www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhlLU2fG2es