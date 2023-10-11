Mid Ulster set for fangtastic Halloween festivities

HALLOWEEN is back with a bang, folks!

Get your carved pumpkins at the ready, as Mid Ulster is set for a fangtastic Halloween season this year, with a whole range of activities and fun for all the family taking place across the district.

This week, Coalisland Halloween Working Group launched the festivities alongside Francie Molloy MP, Cllr Malachy Quinn, Kathy O’Neill, Sean Dillon, Annie Barrett – and some terrifying pumpkin heads.

A whole host of haunted escapades are on the agena throughout Coalisland and surrounding areas, with the main event taking place on Tuesday, October 31 with amusements at Coalisland Parochial Centre from 6pm until 8.30pm, followed by a fireworks display at Coalisland Na Fianna from 8.45pm.

Meanwhile, in Dungannon on Friday, October 27, festivities will take place at Market Square from 6pm, with a flizzing fireworks display starting on the Hill of the O’Neill at 7.45pm.

Similar scary celebrations will make their way to the Mid Ulster Sports Arena in Cookstown on Sautrday, October 28 at 6pm, with a vibrant fireworks display set to fill the skies with colour at 8pm.

Chair of the Council, Cllr Dominic Molloy says that he is looking forward to the return of the popular Halloween events this year.

“Halloween has always been a highly-celebrated and anticipated time of the year in Mid Ulster, with activities and firework displays taking place right across the district – and this year is no different,” he said. “Halloween is back with a bang in Mid Ulster, with activities sure to suit all ages and tastes, including spectacular fireworks displays, spooky arts and crafts and free fun fairs.

“Residents will be spoiled for choice.

“It promises to be a truly hair-raising weekend of Halloween fun so don’t miss it.

“I look forward to seeing you all there, and marveling at your creative and terrifying costumes.”

Let’s head west now to Omagh for even more sizzlingly scary events happening this spooky season.

Two special ‘Trick or Treat’ Hazel Wand Halloween workshops will fill the Strule Arts Centre with spooks on October 30 and 31.

The workshops are suitable for children aged four-to-11, and will include a special Halloween performance, arts and crafts, acting, singing and movement, a ghost hunt, and more.

Furthermore, this October 31, The Patrician Hall in Carrickmore will host a very special performance of ‘The Addams Family Musical’ from November 2 until November 4, starring Cara Sweeney, Enda McGurk, Roisin McCrystal and Sarah McElduff.

With such a variety ofentertainment on offer this Halloween in Tyrone, you can guarantee that it will be all treats – and some tricks! – for all the family.