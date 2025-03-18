New play celebrates history of long-gone Strabane cinema

A new play will celebrate the story of a long-closed Tyrone cinema.

Many people of a certain vintage will remember the Commodore Cinema, which once sat on Strabane’s Main Street before it closed its doors in the early ’80s.

Bruce Lee’s ‘Game of Death’ was its final film.

Those heady days of the cinema will be remembered next month when the Strabane-based men’s group, Music To Your Ears unveils their latest show, entitled ‘Saturday Night At The Movies.’

The show celebrating the Commodore Cinema will be premiered on April 9 in St Pat’s Hall.

Opened in 1934, the Commodore Cinema was built by local man HF Cooper, whose wartime exploits would ironically be immortalized on screen in the 1950 POW drama ‘The Wooden Horse’.

While Cooper didn’t participate in the escape, he was based in the POW camp where it took place.

Cinema lovers could enjoy the latest films for 6d (two-and-a-half pence) in the pit, ½ (five pence) for the stalls, and 1/3 (seven pence) for the balcony.

Initially closed in 1971 due to the rise of television, the Commodore – later renamed the Cessna – was reopened by brothers Gabriel and James Dolan before closing for good in 1984.

John McGinley, a member of Music To Your Ears, said: “Our new show is an historical celebration of the Commodore cinema and the many memories people will have of it from bygone years.

“Encompassing songs, cinema, and comedy, members will perform many of their favourite film-related tunes, with segments of said films being silently played in the background.

“There will also be a bit of Laurel and Hardy-esque comedy thrown in for good measure. It should be a night to remember.”

Whether it’s the swooping epic feel of ‘Gone with the Wind,’ the timeless romance of ‘Casablanca,’ or the gentle home-grown charm of ‘The Quiet Man,’ there are plenty of memories to be unearthed – so don’t forget the popcorn!

You can read more about the history of the Commodore Cinema below.