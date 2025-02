Sometimes you need to shuffle the deck. Mix things up a bit.

And probably you don’t choose when that happens.

Advertisement

Sometimes it chooses you.

Plucks you up from your surroundings and plonks you down in a new territory.

Maybe it’s a test to see if you sink or swim.

Maybe this is what you needed. Maybe in five years it’ll all make sense.

This morning’s ponderings are coming straight from the wilderness.

Smack bang in the middle of nowhere.

There is nothing for miles, only these aimless thoughts that drift away with the wind.

Advertisement

Straight from the brain and into the breeze.

Through the trees, over the mountains, and onto the icy lake.

With nobody there to catch the floating thoughts.

Nobody listening.

The transmission is lost on another frequency.

Similar to that old theory: If a tree falls in the middle of a forest and nobody is there to hear it, did it make a sound?

Ah. Now I’m rambling.

Losing my thread of thought.

Anyway.

How are you doing?

Any questions?

Any musings to toggle the mind?

Now that you know where I dwell, come up and see me. Make me smile.

I hope this postcard finds you well.

Whoever and wherever you are.

Sincerely,

McKowksi