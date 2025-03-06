Omagh car parks free of charge for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

FROM music, dance, culture, and community spirit, Omagh is set to come alive with a vibrant and family-friendly St Patrick’s Day.

Taking place on Monday, March 17, from 1pm to 4pm, this year’s theme ‘Snakes Alive ’25’ is inspired by the 2025 Lunar New Year of the Snake and St Patrick’s legendary tale of banishing the snakes from Ireland.

Compared by DJ Stevie King, the entertainment begins at 1pm with live music from Tyrone Trad group ‘Tis Not Easy’ at Omagh Courthouse. Outside Danske Bank, St Eugene’s Brass & Reed Band will welcome festivalgoers with their signature sounds.

The St Patrick’s Day Carnival Parade will delight onlookers from 2pm as it makes its way around the town, featuring marching bands such as the Barr Jubilee and Cloughfin Pipe Band, Cookstown Samba Band, and local businesses.

Musicians from Dun Uladh, as well as Dromore and Fintona Comhaltas branches, The Viking aka Paddy Montague, Hazel Wand Theatre School, The Ulster Project, Little Friends Playgroup, Omagh Accies Rugby Football Club and Tyrone Camogs will also take part.

Following the parade, Pluck Savage will have everyone’s toes tapping at the ‘Ceili on the Cobbles’. Dancing and musical performances will additionally take place at Strule Arts Centre, where a quiet room, changing places and baby-changing facilities are also available.

Traffic diversions will be in place to facilitate the event, with all normal town centre car park open and free-of-charge.

A limited number of accessible car parking spaces for Blue Badge holders can be reserved at the rear of Strule Arts Centre.

Organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, St Patrick’s Day in Omagh is sponsored by Arbour, Radius, Apex, and Alpha Housing Associations.