On The Spot with Éile Smith

If you could be invisible for a day, what would you do?

Make use of the free travel and go somewhere like the Maldives.

What is your least appealing habit?

I’m usually late.

What is your greatest trait?

I would say determinion.

If you could ask God one question, what would it be?

Pass

Did you have a role model as a youth?

Mickey Harte, the Michaela Foundation

Camps had a very positive impact

on me.

How would you describe Tyrone to someone who has never been here before?

Rivers, lakes and valleys. Football and music. Real people.

What are you watching on television?

Nashville.

Tell us a song that reminds you of your childhood.

The Sailor’s Bonnet by the Gloaming.

Who would play you in a film of your life?

I’m sure Dolly Parton would pick up the call.

What has been your greatest achievement?

Contentment. For now!

Who is your favourite musician?

It’s hard to choose one but Máirtín O’Connor would be up there.

What is your favourite film?

The 12th man is very good.

What is your favourite memory?

A day spent in the sea at Rossnowlagh with my cousins years ago.

And your saddest?

People I’ve lost.

What makes you angry?

A disregard for the feelings of others.

Has there been a defining moment in your life that has got you to where you are today?

Realising that playing the fiddle could bring a peace and joy that was all of my own making.

What is the most embarrassing thing you have done?

I try not to dwell on the negative.

What is your most treasured possession?

My fiddle.

Do you have a catchphrase?

’Tidy up’ aimed at my sisters!

What’s your tipple?

Tea.

What is your life’s motto (or favourite

quote)?

Everything passes.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Mo Ghille Mear.