LOCAL comedian Ro Boyle will be presenting part two of his popular play Orange is the New Green this Christmas in a special festive music-filled extravaganza.

This show will be staged on December 14-15 at the Alley Theatre and is a sequel to the popular Orange is the New Green play, which had its final showing at the Millennium Forum in Derry last month.

Orange is the New Green —Christmas Special is set in 1980’s Strabane, and the town has become accustomed to Big Billy and his eccentric new identity as Ireland’s only Catholic Orangeman.

The Gallagher household prepares for a new arrival due on Christmas day. Nosey Nora is loving the bars, while Rev Benjamin and Fr Devine wrestle who will be officiating at the christening.

As a two-man team, the bumbling active service unit may need to gain a new recruit for some pre-Christmas activity. With a few twists and turns and plenty of laughs, this one-off Christmas special promises to be a feast of festive laughter. With a brand new script and audience favourites, the original cast is back and even ‘oranger’ than the last time.

Speaking to the Strabane Chronicle about the show, Ro Boyle said the cast and crew of the show ‘can’t wait’ to stage the new play. He further remarked that he thinks this show is even better than its predecessor.

“The whole cast and crew are really looking forward to putting on this production,” said Ro.

“I think this is better than the original, ‘Orange is the New Green’ and gives the entire cast more of the spotlight.

“The show is set in 1980s Strabane, and local people will really enjoy all the local references and nods to the town.”

Ro added, “The entire original cast is back, and I have written the Christmas Special with Niall Blee. There are some new hilarious characters joining the cast as well, and my daughter Coblaith will be making her stage debut also.”

l To book a ticket to the Orange is the New Green Christmas Special, you can visit the Alley Theatre website at www.alley-theatre.com or alternatively phone the box office at 028 7138 4444.