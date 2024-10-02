Orlaith Furey to host concert in aid of Care for Cancer

Artists are forever dancing on a knife edge, trying their best to arrive at an equilibrium that keeps both them and the fans happy.

I mean, the singer who claims not to care who listens to their songs is either a liar or a fool – or, occasionally, a genius. But, be warned, many musicians too attached to the idea of ploughing their own, fruitless furrow have taken their artistic integrity to a hungry grave.

On the other hand, though, the performer who is wholly preoccupied with pleasing the masses runs their own set of risks, one of which is the threat of losing that thread of love that led them into a life of music in the first place.

Advertisement

To that end, it seems making a good living in the music industry is about striking a balance between satisfying yourself and giving the fans what they want.

So allow me to introduce our shining example of somebody who has managed this better than most… Orlaith Furey.

The Plumbridge vocalist and multi-instrumentalist has been doing well for the last couple of years, by more or less whatever metric you measure ‘doing well’.

She has no shortage of fans willing to pay to see her perform live. Her records sell well. She has loads of followers on social media. She makes music that both she and her audience enjoy. And, one a year, she runs a charity concert for a good cause of her choosing.

Well, when I say every year, this is only the second, but still!

Anyway, take it away Orlaith.

“I started my music journey when I was wee,” she said. “I took lessons young, and was big into the likes of Mary Black, Cara Dillon, Emmy Lou Harris and Dolly Parton.

Advertisement

“But I probably came onto the Irish county scene after appearing on TG4 in 2018.

“From there, I started working in the industry.”

Orlaith’s life is music: It is her livelihood, her recreation, her friends, her passion.

“It’s my whole income, between teaching in school, doing private lessons, recording and performing. It’s all music. Even when I am off work and passing the time in a way that I enjoy, it’s music,” said Orlaith.

This total dependence on music comes out in her work. She plays the stuff she loves to play, but she also selects her material in accordance with what she reckons the fans want to hear.

“In recent years, I have come to be inspired by people who have done well in the business of music. I am talking the likes of Philomena, Susan McCann, Cathy Durkin, all those powerhouses within country music here in Ireland. They have all been successful business women. I look to them now as people I want to emulate, in terms of music, yes, but more so in terms of success and longevity. After all, music is a business, and one that is quite challenging for females. But they’ve given us the blueprint of how it can be done.”

The last single Orlaith released was called ‘He Will Be Mine’. According to the her, it’s going well.

“These days, the success of a release is judged largely on how it is doing on social media and and at the dances. ‘He Will Be Mine’ (a cover of a song recorded firt by Carlene Carter, daughter of the iconic June Carter) is doing well by both standards. I’m happy with how it’s going.”

The next big moment on Orlaith’s agenda is will come on November 19, when a charity concert she has organised in aid of Omagh Care for Cancer will take place in Newtownstewart’s 2000 Centre.

“I done one last year and it went great, so I thought I’d do it again. It should be a great night. I have managed to get some of the most popular acts on the curcuit to take part,” said Orlaith.

The show will feature KathyDurkin, Shawn Cuddy, Martin Cuffe, Norman Borland, Sean Corrigan, Lauren McCrory and Orlaith herself.

“The headline act is Kathy, who has been a dominant force on the country scene for many, many years. Reason being, she’s great! Alongside her on the lineup we also have Sean Cuddy, who, living in Lifford, is no stranger to Newtown and Strabane. And the next biggest name on the bill is probably Martin Cuffe.

“The younger artists on the night will be hoping to impress as well. They won’t want to be overshadowed by the veterans. I am especially looking forward to seeing Lauren perform. She has been flying recently, both in terms of her social media and the reaction she has been receiving at her live shows. She’s stirring up a storm and it’s great to see another woman carving out a space for herself on the scene.”

“The truth is that everybody I have booked to play is great, and I am not just saying that,” laughed Orlaith. “We really respect each other as performers and I can’t wait to play alongside them all.”

“We were close to selling out last year, so hopefully we will get rid of them all this year!”

All proceeds raised on November 19 will go to Care for Cancer, based at Campsie,Omagh. Tickets cost £12.50 and can be purchased by contacting Orlaith (07711909771), the 2000 Centre or Care for Cancer.