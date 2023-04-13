Prized items on offer at charity sporting auction in Cookstown

A GENEROUS catalogue of prized items and memorabilia will be on auction this Saturday night (April 15) at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown as the family and friends of Victor Scott come together in his memory, to raise money for Cancer Focus.

The event, which kicks off at 7.30pm, has been expertly organised by Victor’s daughter, Victoria Ewart, who has gathered a bank of high commodity items to be auctioned off on the night.

Victoria lost her father to cancer on March 28, 2022 – just three short weeks after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

“He began showing signs of being unwell only eight weeks before he died, and he was diagnosed with bowel cancer, which then spread to other parts of his body,” she said.

Victoria explains her motivation for organising the event.

“With April being Bowel Cancer Awareness month, we, as a family, felt that it was a good time to do something in dad’s memory.

“And with daddy loving all things sport related – especially motor racing – we felt it fitting to organise a sporting auction.

“He owned a racing Mini for hill climbs and sprints, and introduced us to Formula One in the late ‘80s/early ‘90s.

“He loved vintage cars, and had a grey Ferguson TE20, and even imported a 1955 Chevrolet pick-up truck from America 15 years ago – rebuilding it and bringing it back to showroom condition.”

Commenting on the overwhelming support for the sporting auction, Victoria said, “The support has been amazing and everyone has been so generous in Northern Ireland and even further afield.”

Some auction items of note include a Manchester United shirt signed by 14 players, one of which being Harry Maguire, a boxing glove signed by Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan as well as an Irish Rugby ball signed by Johnny Sexton, Rory Best and retired player Willy Anderson.

Victoria noted especially the support from the motorcycling community who were ‘fantastic’.

TAS Racing in Moneymore donated a framed shirt, signed by Bruce Anstey – a racer who survived cancer and two formula one gloves signed by Mark Lundell were also been donated.

“I think the generosity has been because everyone’s family has been affected by cancer in some way and cancer is a subject which is sensitive to everyone’s heart.”

Having already sold more than 70 tickets for the event, Victoria’s hard work has already started to bear fruit.

The proceeds of the sporting auction will be donated to Cancer Focus, specifically the ‘Keeping Well’ van, which tours around NI encouraging men to query any health related issues they may have.

Tickets can be purchased from the Royal Hotel, or, alternatively you can pay at the door.

After assuring that there will be delicious food and a post-auction disco Victoria concludes, “It’s a celebration of daddy’s life, but with a worthy cause at the heart of it all.”