Roisin McKernan is a 25-year-old singer and guitarist from Ardboe who cites her influences as Stevie Nicks, The Cranberries, U2, and Mary Black.

Having stepped back from the music scene in recent years to study Medicine at Queens University, the talented Tyrone singer is now planning her return to the stage where, alongside her fiancé, they will offer an exclusive wedding package that will include live music and caricatures to those in attendance.

Recalling some of her earliest memories in music, Roisin remembers growing up around Irish traditional music sessions in Duffs Bar in Ardboe that her family ran at the time.

“Growing up, my brother Neil played guitar, was in bands and always loved organising traditional sessions in the bar,” she said.

“I always wanted to learn how to play guitar, but it wasn’t until I heard Neil playing ‘Hallelujah’ – a song that I recognised in my youth from the film ‘Shrek’ – that I asked him to teach me.”

At the age of eight, Roisin started guitar lessons with her brother before going onto to study her guitar grades throughout secondary school, where she achieved her grade eight.

“While I was learning guitar, singing just came with it naturally, I suppose.

“I was getting really into Taylor Swift at that age as well, so that played a part in inspiring me to start singing.”

Attending the Academy in Dungannon at the time, Roisin also played in the school’s traditional group where she further learned to play the tin whistle and the mandolin.

Recalling some of her earliest gigs, Roisin said, “As you would expect, some of my earliest memories of performing in front of people was at the sessions in Duffs.

“My brother and his band, ‘The Flyin’ Fiddle’, would have regularly lead those sessions, so it was him who talked me into getting up for a song.

“From there, I started playing regularly down the road in the likes of Laverys and the Battery Bar, performing songs by the likes of Fleetwood Mac, The Cranberries, and Amy MacDonald.”

Having studied Music for her GCSEs and A-Levels, Roisin then embarked on something different and decided to go onto study Medicine at university.

“I started gigging a bit more and offering guitar lessons when I first started university,” she recalls.

“However, the studying soon took over, and I had to take a bit of a step back from the music for the past two years.”

As she prepares to return to the stage, Roisin spoke of one of her fondest memories when performing – a gig that happened somewhat spontaneously as she visited her brother, Neil, who currently resides in Philadelphia.

“I was visiting my brother in Philly in 2019, and we attended an open gig in Love Park,” she recalls. “The both of us ended up taking to the stage to perform together for a few hours on what was nice, fairly relaxing, sunny afternoon, with people coming and going and passing through as we sang away between ourselves.

“It was a brilliant day that I’ve always remembered fondly since.”

l If you would like to contact Roisin or follow her musical journey, you can do so by searching ‘Roisin McKernan Music’ on Facebook.