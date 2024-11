AN electric concert which honoured the music of two Omagh music legends, Frankie McBride and Frank Chism, brought this year’s ‘Omagh Music Festival’ to a memorable close.

Taking place at the Strule Arts Centre on Saturday, the evening opened with a performance by local baritone Calvin Davidson, who delivered beloved songs by Frankie McBride, including ‘Five Little Fingers’, ‘Have I Told You Lately That I Love You?’, and ‘Sea of Heartbreak’.

He was followed by the powerful vocals of Gerarda McCann, who performed a lively selection, including ‘These Boots Were Made for Walking’ and ‘Rose Garden’, drawing in the audience’s cheers and applause.

An outstanding 16-piece band, featuring exceptional talents such as Jim McDermot on saxophone, Bob Quick on trombone, Ian Beehan and Robert Goodman on trumpet, Ryan Quinn on Keyboard, Paul Maguire on bass guitar, Aidan Dunphy on drums, Peter Doherty bass guitar and Jonathan Milligan on Steel guitar, supported the performances.

The night also showcased the stunning vocals of Michelle Dunphy, Gerarda McCann and Joe Cuthbertson, who also played guitar.

An international string quartet with musicians from Donegal, Spain, and Romania brought an added layer of depth to the performance.

The night was beautifully scripted by Andrew Maguire, with Tom Sweeney’s captivating narration, sharing anecdotes, humour and poetry that celebrated Omagh’s musical heritage.

Following the interval, Michelle Owens honoured her father, Paddy Owens, with a heartfelt rendition of ‘The Guitar Man’, commemorating his contributions as one of Omagh’s first guitar players.

New talent later took centre stage as Conor Chism, grandson of Frank Chism, performed his grandfather’s best-loved Elvis Presley hits, including ‘That’s Alright Mama’, ‘Hound Dog’, ‘All Shook Up’, and ‘Such a Night’.

Conor’s talents delighted the crowd, and transported them back in time.

A touching moment followed as Frank Chism joined Conor on stage to sing their favourite duet, ‘It’s Now or Never’.

Frank then dedicated ‘I Love You After All These Years’ to his wife Angela, leaving few dry eyes in the house.

Conor returned for a rousing finale, performing ‘Burning Love’, ‘Polk Salad Annie’, and performed a breathtaking rendition of American Trilogy, prompting a standing ovation from the audience.