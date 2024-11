STANDING ovations, rapturous applause and positive words all-round greeted the Patrician Players at the weekend, as they performed the illustrious ‘Jimmy’s Hall’ to packed crowds.

Co-directed by Declan Forde and Mattie McGurk, the show told the story of Jimmy Gralton who, in the 1930s, built a hall in Effrinagh, County Leitrim to be utilised by local people for learning, music and dance, becoming a safe space for intellectual thought and freedom of expression in a time when such activities were vilified by both the Church and State in Ireland.

Director Declan Forde said that the script has been specially adapted based on the film script by Graham McLaren who previously produced the show for the Abbey Theatre.

“We went back to the original jazz and traditional music from the original film – all the stuff that dates back before the 1930s was performed live on stage” Declan described.

“It’s a show that told the story of a man who stood up against abuse of power which ultimately lead to him becoming the only Irish man to ever be deported from Ireland.”

The productions programme also featured a special message from the President of Ireland.

“Michael D. Higgins wrote an extensive note for us,” explained Declan. “He reiterated the importance of Jimmy’s story with the hindsight of history and has issued an apology on behalf of the Irish State.”

“The Patrician Hall has recently celebrated 60 years, so this production was an exciting way to bring drama into the next generation, while keeping it vibrant.

“It should bring back a lot of memories of the old dance hall days in Ireland that perhaps weren’t as glorious at times as they seem when we look back on them.”

The show starred Peter Hughes as Jimmy Gralton alongside Caoimhe Cunningham as Oonagh with many other familiar faces from the Patrician Players amongst the cast.

Behind the scenes was musical director Conor McCrystall and choreographer Vicky O’Neill.