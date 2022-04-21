Stars in a spin for Bardic Theatre’s Jukebox Cabaret

A host of familiar and very talented faces are counting down to a very special performance in Donaghmore’s Bardic Theatre.

Over the last few weeks musicians and singers have been sharing their excitement at the forthcoming Jukebox Cabaret show which is the centre piece of the popular theatre’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Organisers say it is a “theatre experience like no other ever seen in Bardic” and the audience will be treated to the sounds of the greatest rock and pop icons of our time from ABBA, Queen, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Whitney Houston and a whole lot more.

The star-studded line-up of singers include Deaglan Arthurs, Brian Mills, Stephanie Faloon, Dara McNicholl, Declan McGrath and Stuart Richardson.

Jukebox Cabaret which opens on May 6, will mark 20 years since Stuart Richardson first stepped onto the Bardic stage as ‘Kenickie’ in ‘Grease’.

He later played the title role in ‘Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story’ and has continued to perform in the more recent Bardic productions of ‘Rock of Ages’, ‘All Shook Up’ and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.

“It’s great to be back on the Bardic stage, it’s great to be back on any stage,” said Stuart. “Everything feels like it’s been a long time coming and this show has been no exception. Kudos to a cast and crew who’ve shown real determination to make this happen.

“I just really want to strap on the Strat and play my three chords, it’s not much, but it’s the closest I get to saying I sat in with the Bardic Band.”

The Bardic Theatre is engrained in Stephanie Faloon’s DNA having been brought up in the world of theatre from birth. Having played many roles, Stephanie made her directorial debut in 2014 with ‘From Broadway to Bardic’ and its sequel the following year.

Stephanie is also the founder of Bardic’s’ Showstoppers Youth Theatre School.

She said, “Jukebox Cabaret is the perfect way to celebrate our 40th Anniversary of Bardic. It’s a great reflection of our history sprinkled with a look towards our future, something I feel very passionately about. As an audience member, I encourage you to support local theatre which has been dormant for the past few years and secure your table.

“After that, all that’s left to do; is to sit back, relax, have a sip or two and enjoy the very best rock and pop hits that we’ve all had the privilege to enjoy throughout our generations.”

And teenage singing sensation Dara McNicholl – who made it all the way to the final of The Voice – is also tuning up for a spectacular show.

“I remember arriving to Bardic auditions, nervously wondering what on earth I was getting myself into. My parents had been to a couple of the Bardic productions and were keen for me to join,” said Dara.

“Now that I’m here I feel like one of the family. My voice has gone places it’s never went, I don’t think I’ve laughed harder, and I’ve actually danced (which for me is a feat).“

“I’ve been here five months and there’s no turning back. I’m beyond glad I made the decision to come here and can’t wait until the curtain opens! You are all in for a huge treat!!”

l Jukebox Cabaret opens in the Bardic Theatre on Friday, May 6 and runs until Sunday, May 15. For tickets visit www.bardictheatre.com/events