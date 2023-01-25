The biggest music festivals this year

This time of year is when the line-ups of major music festivals across Europe and the UK are announced. And, excitingly, this summer looks set to be one of the biggest and best years ever, with fantastic line-ups announced across Europe.

Up first, as always, is the Isle Of Wight Festival.

This entertainment extravaganza has changed a lot from its 60s, hippie roots, and it now caters to an older audience, with a family-friendly feel to the event.

Advertisement

The headliners reflect this, with three of the biggest acts of the ‘90s performing in Pulp, The Chemical Brothers, and Robbie Williams.

This might be the perfect festival for you if you have a young family.

My personal highlight is the Manic Street Preachers – they are always a great festival act.

Next up, is ‘Download’ – the festival for metal and hard rock fans.

This year, the Donnington-based event has pulled out all the stops with some of the biggest acts in music headlining.

The band announced so far include Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot, and Metallica.

This is a festival if you like music on the heavier side.

Advertisement

My personal highlight is punk rock band, The Distillers.

Next up, is the biggest of them all -‘Glastonbury’. So far, only one act has been confirmed for the festival which has already sold out. This is the legendary Elton John, who will take to the Pyramid Stage for the first time at Worthy Farm. The line-up is always amazing and diverse, and, if you were lucky enough to receive tickets, I am very jealous.

This festival is perfect for everyone, and could be the best choice for a first time festival goer.

Ireland’s biggest festival is ‘Electric Picnic’. The festival has announced three humongous headliners this year, with The Killers, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish all set to take the stage in County Laois. A chilled-out festival that is continuing to grow, if you are free in early September, and can get tickets it is a must attend for any local music fans.

My personal favourite line-up this year is for ‘Primavera Festival’ in Spain and Portugal.

This event showcases the same line-up three times in Madrid, Barcelona and Porto. The Headliners are Kendrick Lamar, Blur, Calvin Harris, and The Pet Shop Boys.

Some of the others band playing the four-day festival include St Vincent, FKA Twigs and The Mars Volta.

My highlight for Primavera is Black Country, New Road.

The band, who had a breakout year, are sure to put on a show for what is sure to be one of the biggest crowds at the festival.