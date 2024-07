Irish folk music fans are in for a treat this October, as the legendary group, The Fureys, return to The Burnavon in Cookstown, where they will treat their audience to one of pop music’s richest legacies.

Described as ‘one of Ireland’s all-time most acclaimed and influential middle of the road, folk and tradtional bands’, they will take to the Burnavon stage for what will be the 17th time in their career, performing such classics as, ‘I Will Love You’, ‘When You Were Sweet Sixteen’, ‘Red Rose Café’,

’From Clare to Here’, and the iconic ballad, ‘The Green Fields of France’.

Originally formed in 1974 by brothers Eddie, Finbar, Paul and George Furey from Ballyfermot in Dublin, the group’s current line up consists of Eddie Furey, George Furey, Adam Kelly, Camillus Hiney and Tony Murray. In 1981, the group released their most successful single, ‘When You Were Sweet Sixteen’, which became a worldwide hit, reaching number 14 on the UK Singles Chart, number one on the Irish Singles Chart, and number nine on the Australian Singles Chart.

‘The Green Fields of France’ – a title commonly, but incorrectly, given to Eric Bogle’s ‘No Man’s Kabd’ – also gave them an Irish number one, remaining in the singles charts for 28 weeks.

The group have also released two Top 40 British albums, ‘Golden Days’ and ‘At the End of the Day’.

Throughout their fruitful career, the group have also collaborated on many occaions with County Donegal native folk singer Davey Arthur, often creditted as ‘The Fureys and Davey Arthur’.

The Fureys’ indelible musical footprint is rivalled only by their vast collection of personal stories of their music experiences and friendships, gathered by Eddie and George Furey along an amazing 48-year journey which shows no signs of reaching a final destination. The group’s current line-up will take to the stage in the Burnavon in Cookstown on October 19 and 8pm.

l Tickets are £30, and can be purchased online at www.burnavon.com or via the Burnavon Box Office at: 028 8676 9949.