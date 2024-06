A SOON-TO-BE country music sensation from Castlederg says she is ‘so excited’ to release her first single this Father’s Day in honour of her grandads and her beloved dad – but guess what! She’s only 10-years-old.



Lexi Rose Adams is but a humble Edwards Primary School pupil who sings in church, at community concerts and in the living room.

But recently, after Lexi’s mum shared her talents online, it became apparent that Lexi is destined for much more – namely the bright shining lights of Music City in Nashville, Tennessee, with voice capabilities beyond her years.

Although Lexi has been showcasing her singing voice covering the songs of her music idols, including Claudia Buckley, Jamie Donnelly and Cliona Hagan, she has written a song of her very own called ‘Making Memories’ to be released this Sunday.

Speaking with the Chronicle, Lexi retold the story of how her new song came to be.

“So, one day, me and my mummy were building Lego, and I started tapping the table randomly, and mummy started to sing.”

Having written the bones of a song that day, Lexi stored the words away in her mind for the day when the song would be ultimately be brought to life in a recording studio – a day which came around briskly.

“When I went to my guitar lesson, my guitar teacher, Davy, said I was a great singer, and asked me if I’ve ever written a song before and I said, yes I actually have!”

Lexi sang the song for David Doonan at The Sound Garden in Drumquin, and soon after, she recorded the song in the very same studio.

“So that’s ‘Making Memories’, and that’s how it was made,” said Lexi matter-of-factly, before sharing what inspired her to write the track.

“I wrote this song about my grandas and my dad, because we’ve always been making memories together.

“I decided to make it about them because they have always been by my side through all the sad times and all the good times.

“But, hopefully when I have more songs, I will have different people in them just to make things fair,” pledged Lexi.

Lexi’s mum, Olivia, has now turned her attention from doting on her talented daughter to the logistics and administrative duties which come with releasing a new single.

“It has been a complete shock that it has taken off so much and there’s so many things to sort out now… and then people wanting to get in touch to make bookings, too.

“We are just trying to keep on top of it all, and juggle everything at the same time,” said Olivia.

Lexi was born with a rare form of epilepsy called Electrical status epilepticus in sleep (ESES), which meant gruelling medications regimes and frequent scans, but the condition hasn’t held her back from doing what she loves.

“Lexi has just always been so musical from she was no age, even when she was ill, she sang – she really has given her heart to singing,” continued Lexi’s mum.”

Finally, Lexi conveyed her anticipation ahead of the release of her first ever single…

“I have been singing since I was four-years-old,” she said excitedly. “I just love singing and music, and I’m really excited for the future because I have always wanted to be a singer.

“I can’t wait to release my new song, but I’m also a wee bit nervous because I don’t know if everybody is going to like it – but I think they will.

“I have really high hopes for it,” added Lexi.

‘Making Memories’ will be released on Sunday, June 16, and a link to listen can be found on Facebook page, ‘Lexi Rose Music’, or on streaming platforms YouTube, iTunes and Spotify.