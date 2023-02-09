Thirteen-piece Springsteen band to light up Strule Arts Centre

Fans of Bruce Springsteen are in for a treat, as the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh prepare to welcome ‘The Seeger Sessions Revival’.

‘Reviving’ the spirit, energy and musical exuberance that was Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Seeger Sessions’ album, the breathtaking 13-piece band will grace the beckoning stage next Saturday (February 18) at 8pm.

This diverse group of talented musicians deliver a high energy two hour-long on-stage celebration, with hits including ‘Old Dan Tucker’, ‘Jesse James’ and ‘American Land’, to name just a few gems.

Made up of fiddle, banjo, accordion, steel guitar, whistle, a thumping rhythm section, a superb virtuosic four-piece brass section and strong group vocal harmonies, the group are inviting locals to sit back and enjoy an evening of traditional American folk songs consisting of a Jambalaya of bluegrass, folk, country, dixieland, gospel, rock ‘n’ roll and rhythm and blues.

Christopher Speer, banjo player and guitarist of The Seeger Sessions Revival, explained the origins of the now hugely sought after group.

“The project all started during lockdown,” the Killeter man reflected. “I always wanted to do create something of that calibre, so when the world stopped – I went for it.

“I had a wishlist of musicians in my head that I wanted to get involved, and luckily, they were all up for it.

“So, after a few Zoom calls and a few small practices, we got going.’

The extravagant 13-piece band features an array of local talent.

The group also features musicians Michael Gillespie on bass; lead singer Dermot McGee; and drummer, Darrell Nelson.

“We’re really looking forward to hitting the stage in Omagh,” says Christopher, who is, perhaps, best- known to most as the banjo and guitarist for popular local folk group, The Logues.

“A lot of people from Omagh have travelled to the likes of Derry and Donegal to see us, so it will be nice to make an appearance down their way.”

The band played their first gig in June 2022 at the Alley Theatre in Strabane.

They are also currently preparing for a big gig in Dublin, performing in the Button Factory on May 6, whilst ‘The Boss’ – Springsteen himself – will be performing in Dublin’s RDS Arena on May 5, 7 and 9.

Tickets to ‘The Seeger Sessions Revival’ concert, taking place on Saturday, February 18 at 8pm, are available now via the Strule Arts Centre website.