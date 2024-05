WORKS by Maurice Harron, the designer of one of Strabane’s most iconic landmarks, ‘The Tinnies’ are currently on display at the Alley Theatre until May 28.

The sculpture installation, ‘The Gathering’ depicts an ancient tribal community in strips of bronze and steel. These works were first shown in Belfast in 1987 and are some of Maurice’s most prized works. As well as designing the Tinnies, the internationally renowned Derry man has designed some of Ireland’s most prized works. These include Hands Across the Divide in Derry which was first erected in 1992 and symbolises the letting go of the past, and reconciliation. Maurice also designed the statues at CS Lewis square in east belfast which comprise of characters of the beloved Narnia fantasy series and the sculptor named ‘Gaelic Chieftan’ which sits above the A4 near Boyle in Co Roscommon.

Noelle Mc Alinden, Creative Arts advisor for Derry City and Strabane District Council remarked that it was a privilege to curate this exhibition. She said, “An exceptionally significant exhibition of one of our cultural champions, Maurice Harron, was opened privately to his family and close friends before being opened publicy until May 28.

“It was a privilege to co-curate this exhibition with Rory Harron son of Maurice, artist and sculptor and Bridget Murray, sister of Maurice – a well known artist and educator in her own right. The pride, respect and enthusiasm by those that gathered was palpable… relishing memories and times together and listening to film and interviews of Maurice recorded over the years.”

l For more information on the exhibit you can visit www.alley-theatre.com