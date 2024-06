Popular Lurgan stand-up comedian Micky Bartlett will be making a return visit to Strabane later this year. Stopping off in the Alley Theatre for a hilarious show on September 14, Micky is bringing his brand new stand-up routine, ‘THICC!’ to venues across the country this Autumn.

During a phenomenal 2023, Mickey took his unique brand of comedy to stages all over the world, including a sold-out tour of Australia.

Best known for his multiple television appearances including stand out appearances on The Blame Game and a starring role in BBC sitcom Soft Border Patrol, Mickey is also the co-host of the Deckchair & Yumz Podcast with fellow comic and Omagh man Conor Keys. He has also appeared multiple times on both Tea With Me with Shane Todd and the No Blasters podcast hosted by fellow Irish comedian Ciaran Bartlett.

As part of the ‘THICC!’ tour Micky will also play venues in Glasgow, London, Omagh and Cookstown. Ahead of his Alley performance on September 14, Micky will also be playing a more intimate warm-up gig in the Boiler Room at Charlie’s Bar in Strabane on Saturday night (June 29). Micky told the Strabane Chronicle, “I always love playing Strabane and Tyrone.

“Strabane always has a great crowd for comedy.

“I have played the Boiler Room comedy night multiple times and have always really enjoyed my shows there.

“The Alley is a good theatre and it will be great to see some familiar as well as new faces.”

For ticket information for both gigs you can visit Micky’s social media platforms. Alternatively you can visit www.alley-theatre.com